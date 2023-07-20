Mark talks about quickening adoption of Bitcoin. Coach asks Mark how the CBDC and new BRIC currency fit in with crypto.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
El Salvador’s Bitcoin bet pays off as bonds surge 62% alongside BTC rally
El Salvador’s junk-rated bonds have skyrocketed with Bitcoin’s price rally in 2023 after Fitch predicted a debt default in January. The value of El Salvador’s bonds is up 62% in the past six months.
Chainlink price rallies 22%, liquidating more than $2.54 million in short positions
Chainlink price is the first DeFi coin to pump after The Compound platform’s COMP token. As mentioned in a previous publication, more cryptocurrencies in this sector are going to follow as profits from different tokens change paths.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
Bitcoin spot ETF approval by SEC is a potential game changer for BTC price
A Bitcoin spot ETF could more than double the nearly $28.8 billion assets under management held in Bitcoin funds in the US. Demand for a spot Bitcoin ETF is likely to come from investment advisors, banks and brokerages that own BTC futures ETFs.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.