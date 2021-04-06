The new week has begun with an ongoing bull run on the cryptocurrency market. Uniswap (UNI) is the only coin from the top 10 list located in the red zone.

Chart

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD 

Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to recover after the dump on the weekend. The price has grown by 1.46% since yesterday.

ETH

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is accumulating power for a breakout of the vital $60,000 mark. That might happen soon and, if it does, there are good chances of seeing new peaks around $64,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,000 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is also bullish as the main crypto. The price rise is 1.18%.

ETH

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). Bulls have almost recovered from the fall of last weekend.

In this case, buyers may restest the peak and keep growing to the next potential mark of $2,300.

Ethereum is trading at $2,115 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today as its rate has rocketed by more than 20% over the last 24 hours.

BNB

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has gotten out of the accumulation period and is ready to conquer the vital mark of $1. However, there may be a minor correction around the far retest level at $0.75.

XRP is trading at $0.7210 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) set a new peak at $384 and seems like it is not going to fall.

Chart

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) has made a breakout and is ready to continue the rise. According to the chart, the native exchange coin can decline to the recent peak at $368 before it moves to $400.

BNB is trading at $375 at press time.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high

Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.

