The new week has begun with an ongoing bull run on the cryptocurrency market. Uniswap (UNI) is the only coin from the top 10 list located in the red zone.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to recover after the dump on the weekend. The price has grown by 1.46% since yesterday.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is accumulating power for a breakout of the vital $60,000 mark. That might happen soon and, if it does, there are good chances of seeing new peaks around $64,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $59,000 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is also bullish as the main crypto. The price rise is 1.18%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). Bulls have almost recovered from the fall of last weekend.
In this case, buyers may restest the peak and keep growing to the next potential mark of $2,300.
Ethereum is trading at $2,115 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest gainer today as its rate has rocketed by more than 20% over the last 24 hours.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP has gotten out of the accumulation period and is ready to conquer the vital mark of $1. However, there may be a minor correction around the far retest level at $0.75.
XRP is trading at $0.7210 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) set a new peak at $384 and seems like it is not going to fall.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) has made a breakout and is ready to continue the rise. According to the chart, the native exchange coin can decline to the recent peak at $368 before it moves to $400.
BNB is trading at $375 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
