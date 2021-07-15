How long is the ongoing recovery in the cryptocurrency market going to last?

The cryptocurrency market is trying to break its bearish streak, with the majority of the top 10 coins being in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1 percent over the last day.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the support at $32,000, having confirmed the bulls' power.
The trading volume is slightly rising, which means that there is a chance of seeing the ongoing growth to $37,000 where most of the liquidity is focused.
Bitcoin is trading at $32,888 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, rising by 1.45 percent since yesterday.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) has bounced back to the vital level of $2,000, which means that bulls are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, the more likely scenario is an uptick to the area of $2,200 and above.
Ethereum is trading at $2,010 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception, rising by 0.16 percent.
BNB/USD chart byTradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) might also grow in the mid-term if it keeps trading above the crucial $300 level. In this case, there is a high possibility of seeing a spike to $340 soon.
BNB is trading at $311 at press time.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price prepares for 35% ascent
Ethereum Classic price is currently bouncing off a crucial support level at $43.46. A continuation of this uptrend could lead to a retest of the $59 resistance level. However, a breakdown of the range low at $39.68 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink sees little demand for Bitcoin as a long-term investment
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said the firm witnessed low interest in Bitcoin from investors. He further noted that investors might not come to the asset manager for exposure to the leading cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price briefly dipped below the range low at $0.194. The resurgence of buyers pushed DOGE above it and might trigger a 38% uptrend. A breakdown of the $0.178 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ShapeShift plan for largest airdrop in history drives FOX token price up by over 200%
Cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift has decided to stop operating as a corporate firm and give control of its operations to the hands of its users. The exchange will become a decentralized autonomous organization controlled by FOX token users.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.