Today, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as some coins are in the red zone, while others have come back to green.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, the average price level stopped the pair's decline and, by this morning, buyers returned the Bitcoin (BTC) price to the July high zone.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
After retesting the resistance of $40,000, the recovery has slowed down and the price is trying to consolidate in the area of weak support at $39,600. If the bulls manage to continue to rise today, the price may test the $42,447 level.
If buyers cannot hold above the psychological barrier of $40,000, then the pair might roll back to the lilac support of $36,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $39,718 at press time.
ETH/USD
Yesterday morning, the bulls bought off the level of average prices and, during the day, they tried to restore the pair to its previous place—to the zone of the monthly maximum. However, buying volumes were below average and, this morning, the recovery has stopped at $2,336.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
At the moment, the price has pulled back from this resistance and is trying to find support around the $2,280 mark. If the bears push the pair below this mark, then at low volumes the pair can decline to the area of the two-hour EMA55.
Ethereum is trading at $2,284 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) could not keep the growth and its rate has gone down by 0.20% since yesterday.
ADA/USD chart by Trading View
On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is trading between the support at $1.24 and the liquidity zone at $1.35. At the moment, there is no dominance by neither of the sides, which means that there is a high possibility of seeing the rate in the mentioned area for the next few days.
Cardano is trading at $1.28 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price ignores the Bitcoin charge, but ETC still nears a 70% rally
Ethereum Classic price claimed the enduring 2018 high at $47.00 last week with a 15.7% surge from the midline of the descending parallel channel, triggering better outlooks for ETC.
Dogecoin price raises more questions than answers, while DOGE threatens a decline
Dogecoin price rebound remains unvalidated as the cryptocurrency fails to register one close above the midline of an ascending parallel channel since the July 21 breakout. Without greater conviction ...
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB is dead money below $0.00000733
Shiba Inu price was presented with an opportunity on July 21 as it released from a minor parallel channel and the cryptocurrency complex initiated a new rebound that has taken on an impulsive personality. Instead, SHIB has drifted sideways ...
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC energizes risk-on narrative with longest winning streak in 2021
Bitcoin price is on pace to close with eight consecutive up days for the first time since December 2020 and has registered an eight-day return of 33% at the time of writing, marking the best gain since the February breakout from ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.