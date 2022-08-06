- Ethereum price shows a struggle around the $1,730 resistance level.
- A likely outcome for ETH would be a drop to $1,450 that rids an inefficiency present to the downside.
- Invalidation of this bearish thesis and a potential revisit to $2,000 will occur if the $1,730 barrier is flipped into a support level.
Ethereum price is struggling to move past a significant resistance level that has kept it subdued for roughly two months. The latest attempt has produced a daily candlestick close above it, but the question of sustainability still remains.
Ethereum price is indecisive
Ethereum price shows a massive surge in buying pressure on August 5, which led to an 8% daily candlestick that closed above the $1,730 support level. While this move might be interesting, investors need to keep their optimism in check as the move needs to sustain above this level to confirm a successful flip of this level into a support floor.
As of this writing, Ethereum price has already moved below the said barrier and is likely to remain indecisive for quite some time. Bitcoin, on the other hand, indicates a potential move to the downside.
Therefore, ETH bulls might be overcome by a surge in selling pressure. The likely outcome, in this case, is a 15% downswing that fills the price inefficiency or fair value gap (FVG) at $1,466. Such a development will provide bulls with a clean slate, signaling a potential trend reversal.
In such a case, Ethereum price will attempt to retest the $2,000 psychological level or the $2,158 hurdle.
However, a change in Bitcoin directional bias favoring the bulls could help flip the $1,730 blockade into a support level. Even in this situation, ETH will likely attempt a retest of $2,000 or $2,158 levels. The only difference is that the risk of a trend reversal is higher in the second case.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
While the above outlook makes sense, if Ethereum price produces a daily candlestick close below the $1,284 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could see ETH crash as low as $1,080 or $878, especially in dire cases.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
