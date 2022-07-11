- Avalanche price has fallen “penny from Eiffel” style since April.
- AVAX price shows an uptick in bearish volume.
- Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach above $20.65.
Avalanche’s AVAX price could decay another 40% before the bulls show up.
Avalanche price is subdued
Avalanche price shows a lack of bullish interest in larger time frames. It appears the bulls want to negotiate for lower prices, likely in the $12 price zone. If market conditions persist, a 40% decline will be inevitable as the bears are currently suppressing the AVAX price into the ascending trend line. A breach through the supportive barrier will likely catalyze an influx of bearish volatility.
Avalanche price currently trades at $17.52. A breach of the July 4 lows at $26 could be the signal bears intraday traders are looking for to join the downtrend targeting $12. The Volume Profile Indicator confounds the idea of a downtrend continuation as the bears still have complete control of the order books.
AVAX/USDT 4-Day Chart
Avalanche's steep plummet is synonymous with the overall cryptocurrency market conditions. Tokenized Rugpulls, CEO embezzlement, and hedge-fund capitulation are among the few talking points contributing to the Crypto markets' downfall. On July 8, 2022. CNBC's Mackenzie Sigalos broke the story of notorious institutional investor ThreeArrowsGroup’s crypto demise. The investment managing company has joined the crypto chopping blocks and is filing for bankruptcy due to the multi-million dollar liquidation of poorly managed public funds.
Thus the market sentiment clouds the crypto market, almost guaranteeing further decline for the AVAX price. However, invalidation must be put in place to be aware of possible changes in the trend. If the bulls can breach above $20.65, they may be able to rally as high as $25 resulting n a 20% increase from the current Avalanche price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
