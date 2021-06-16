House Democrats form crypto-focused working group to address regulatory concerns

- The chair of the full House Financial Services Committee has highlighted concerns of the cryptocurrency industry as adoption is on the rise.
- A working group has been formed with Democratic members to investigate further into the digital asset industry.
- House Democrats would be engaging with experts and regulators as the discussions on a central bank digital currency continue.
Rep. Maxine Waters, the House Financial Services Committee chair, revealed that congressional Democrats have formed a working group focused on cryptocurrencies.
Congressional working group to dive deep into crypto
During a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee's fintech task force, Rep. Maxine Waters stated that as the adoption of digital assets continues to grow, she organized a working group of Democratic members to engage with regulators to dig deeper into the industry.
According to Waters, cryptocurrencies remain minimally regulated and poorly understood. Therefore, she is recommending the working group communicate with experts to do a “deep dive” into the industry.
Currently, it has not been made clear which representatives would be involved.
Waters has long criticized cryptocurrency and its unregulated nature, especially given the rise of the cyberattacks, including those against the Colonial Pipeline, which paid a ransom in Bitcoin. The Biden administration has highlighted ransomware as a national security concern following the recent attacks.
The House Financial Services Committee chair joins growing ranks of senior Democratic Party leaders, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, to speak critically about the new asset class.
Warren recently called on lawmakers to tackle issues associated with cryptocurrencies. She suggested that the government should address the problems related to Bitcoin and other digital currencies.
The pressure for regulation for cryptocurrencies comes at a time when the rollout of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is being discussed. The topic of the hearing was primarily focused on CBDCs and the potential rewards of a digital dollar.
Warren further believes that the introduction of a CBDC could “drive out bogus private money” and improve financial inclusion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has been on a tear lately, but Ethereum and Ripple have failed to perform as fear plagues the cryptocurrency markets. As a result, altcoins are down in the dumps with their dull rallies.
MATIC price eyes 22% advance after dYdX lists Polygon
MATIC price has seen a massive bull rally over the past week. The recent listing of MATIC-USD perpetual on the dYdX platform and other developments might push Polygon on another leg-up.
SafeMoon price awaits 20% bounce after SAFEMOON surges on Dogecoin SpaceX involvement
SafeMoon price has broken out of a parallel channel that has sealed the asset in consolidation since May 25. The rise in SAFEMOON has been propelled by CEO John Karony after he revealed a significant involvement in the cryptocurrency space.
Dogecoin positions itself for rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close at a critical resistance level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.