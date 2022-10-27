Hayes says the next crypto bull run will be tied to when China embraces the crypto market again, and Hong Kong could be the gateway for this to happen.
Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of crypto derivatives giant BitMEX, believes the next crypto bull run will start when China moves back into the market, and Hong Kong has a vital part to play in this process.
In his Oct. 26 blog post titled "Comeback", Hayes outlined why he thinks the Hong Kong government's announcement about introducing a bill to regulate crypto is a sign China is trying to ease its way back into the market. This could be because Hong Kong acts as “the proxy through which China interacts with the world."
When China loves crypto, the bull market will come back. It will be a slow process, but the red shoots are budding.
Hayes argued that Hong Kong may become the testing ground for Beijing to experiment with crypto markets and act as a hub for Chinese capital to find its way into the global crypto markets.
If these flows actually materialize in the way I imagine, they will be a strong supporting pillar of the next bull market.
According to Hayes, Hong Kong’s “reorientation as a pro-crypto location” is a prong in Beijing's strategy to reduce its position in a way that won't destabilize its internal financial system.
Hong Kong was ranked the best-prepared country for widespread crypto adoption in a study by Forex Suggest published in July 2022. It considered several factors like crypto ATM installations, pro-crypto regulations, and startup culture.
China has one of the largest economies in the world but has been mostly hostile toward the crypto industry. The country's first ban came way back in 2013 when it prohibited banks from handling Bitcoin (BTC ↑ $20,792) transactions.
Beijing ramped up its crypto crackdown efforts in 2021 when it carried out multiple regulatory operations to eradicate Bitcoin mining from the country and deemed all crypto transactions illegal.
However, Hayes says "China has not left crypto — it has just been dormant."
China did resume BTC mining operations in September 2022 and Chainalysis noted in its 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index that China re-entered the top ten this year after placing 13th in 2021.
The authors of the Global Crypto Adoption Index said they found the development "especially interesting" given the Chinese government's crackdown on crypto, but according to their data, "the ban has either been ineffective or loosely enforced."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple bulls sets the stage for an 18% upswing
XRP price is ranging around a critical level and is yet to flip it into a foothold. A successful conversion of this barrier into a support structure is key in triggering the next leg for the remittance token. XRP price reveals its bullish intentions after creating a double bottom.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon outperforms Binance Smart Chain on this front after MATIC's 34% rise
In an ever-changing market, MATIC price managed to sustain its rise over the last four weeks. In the future, too, this rise is expected only to grow further, given Polygon's standing in the DeFi market.
SushiSwap Price: SUSHI rises by 16.8% after proposal for creating three new DAOs receives approval
SushiSwap price, along with the rest of the crypto market, marked a significant rise over the last 24 hours. However, along with the broader market bullish cues, SushiSwap received positive signals from its ecosystem as well.
Is Enjin Coin price preparing to moonshot?
Enjin Coin price could skyrocket toward the September highs. Key levels have been identified. Enjin Coin (ENJ) price has been underwater most of the fall. Since September 1, the bulls have endured a 21% loss in market value. On October 26, the ENJ price is prepping for an explosive retaliation against the bears.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.