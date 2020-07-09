HoloChain Technical Analysis: HOT/USD massive 52% rally in less than 24 hours hitting $0.0008

HOT/USD is up by more than 50% in the last 24 hours after a massive breakout.

HOT climbed above several resistance levels and it’s getting close to the 2020-high of $0.0009

Holochain has experienced one of its biggest pumps ever with a ton of trading volume of around $80 million. For the most part, HOT was mimicking the action of important coins like Bitcoin, however, on July 8, the digital asset had a significant 13% price surge followed by an even bigger bull move on July 9.

HOT/USD daily chart

The daily chart is clearly in favor of the bulls now and there is basically no resistance until $0.00094, the 2020-high. The increase in trading volume is obvious and shows that the recent rally is not just a random pump.

HOT/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart indicates that HOT is ready for another leg up after a brief consolidation and significant continuation. The RSI is overextended but won’t stop the bulls considering how strong the momentum is. The MACD is extremely positive and both EMA’s are bullish.