Here's why Ethereum Classic price could drop another 20%

- Ethereum Classic price has flipped two significant support levels at $39.02 and $37.65 into resistance barriers.
- A pullback to $37.65 will likely be followed by a 21% crash to $29.40.
- A daily candlestick close that flips the $39.02 hurdle into a support floor will invalidate the bearish thesis for ETC.
Ethereum Classic price shows a recent sell-off that is in line with the crash in Bitcoin price. This development has flipped a significant support floor into a resistance level, which could soon trigger a set of bearish events.
Ethereum Classic price at a make-or-break point
Ethereum Classic price rallied 240% between July 13 and July 29, setting a range extending from $13.33 to $45.47. This exponential run-up has been on a mean reversion journey since July 29 but has failed to retest the midpoint.
On September 14, the Ethereum Classic price dropped roughly 12% and flipped the $37.65 support floor into a resistance level. This development indicates that the bears are likely going to take over if the bulls do not make a comeback soon.
Investors can expect a pullback that retests the $37.65 hurdle, but if buyers do not step in, sellers are likely to induce a rejection. This is where interested traders can open a short position and capitalize on the next move, which could see Ethereum Classic price revisit the $32.15 support floor.
If this barrier breaks down, the next stop for ETC is the range’s midpoint at $29.40. In total, this development would constitute a 21% crash and is likely where the buyers will step in.
ETC/USDT 6-hour chart
While the bearish outlook makes sense from a macro perspective, the internal structure could flip bullish under certain conditions. If Ethereum Classic price produces a daily candlestick close above the $39.02 hurdle and flips it into a support floor, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
In such a case, Ethereum Classic price could retest the equal highs at $42.58 and $45.47.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
$491B asset manager KKR’s health care fund tokenized on Avalanche
Digital asset company Securitize Capital is set to tokenize $491 billion asset management firm KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II (HCSG II) on the Avalanche blockchain. The news was shared on Sept. 13.
Here's why Ethereum Classic price could drop another 20%
Ethereum Classic price shows a recent sell-off that is in line with the crash in Bitcoin price. This development has flipped a significant support floor into a resistance level, which could soon trigger a set of bearish events.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Knife Catching 103 - Dalton's Third Rule
Ethereum price has fallen into the $1,600 barrier after tagging the $1,800 liquidity zone. ETH price could fall once more towards $1,300 and lower due to the recent price action. The uptrend scenario depends on the June 18 swing low at $881 holding as support.
Bitcoin Price falls amidst US CPI data release, is Crypto Season in jeopardy?
Bitcoin price has fallen 12% in one day upon the release of the Consumer Price Index. The bears have shown an uptick in volume amidst the decline. The uptrend scenario could be invalidated if the bears tag the July 7 swing low at $18,510.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.