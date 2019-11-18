Hahn Air are a Germany-based company offering scheduled and charter flights. They have now become the world’s first airline to issue tickets using blockchain.

The whole new angle came after Hahn Air entered a strategic partnership with open-source travel distribution platform Winding Tree. Winding Tree developed a blockchain platform and it will now be used in the new ticket-issuance system.

The biggest part of this new offering is that Hahn Air customers can now book their tickets using cryptocurrencies. The customers will still be able to use conventional payment methods including cash and credit card.

The main coins you can use for payment are Ether and LIF. LIF is the native token on Winding Tree’s blockchain.

Lif is currently trading at $0.09747249 with a market cap of just over $2 million and a daily average transaction of just under $650.