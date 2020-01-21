Guap Coin is a token built on Ethereum Blockchain technology. It’s founded by Tavonia Evans, an African-American mompreneur of eight kids.
In today’s episode, Kiana Danial, CEO of Invest Diva and the Founder of the Invest Diva Movement, talks to Tavonia about…
- Tavonia Evan’s most recent projects with Guap coin,
- Her favorite cryptocurrency and altcoins to watch in 2020,
- How she does it all as a mompreneur and a mother of 8 kids,
- Whether being a being a successful black woman in the tech community has its own challenges,
- How Guap coin is infusing the “buy black movement”.
