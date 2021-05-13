The crypto asset manager's bitcoin and ethereum trusts both achieved reporting status last year.
Crypto asset manager Grayscale has filed for a third of its investment funds to be registered as a reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
- In a Form 10 filing dated Thursday, Grayscale named its Digital Large Cap Fund, which aims to hold large-cap crypto assets together making up 70% of the digital asset market.
- Once the SEC deems the registration effective, the trust will become subject to Regulation 13A under the Exchange Act.
- That regulation brings regular reporting requirements, but can help attract more conservative investors.
- The company's bitcoin (BTC, -10.89%) and ethereum (ETH, -11.29%) trusts secured reporting company status in January and October 2020, respectively.
- According to its latest update on Wednesday, Grayscale's Large Cap Fund now has over $630 million in assets under management. The firm manages $53.1 billion in assets overall.
- Grayscale Investments is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk's parent company.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Nightmares repeat as BTC flash crashes
Bitcoin price slid roughly $7,000 on Wednesday after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla will not accept BTC. Ethereum price dropped only $270 and is in recovery mode. Ripple eyes a dip into the demand zone ranging from $0.941 to $1.156 before it attempts to rise higher.
Polygon sets sights on new all-time high despite recent flash crash
MATIC price shows a massive spike in buying pressure that has undone the recent crash. A sustained buying pressure here could propel Polygon price to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $1.287. A breakdown of the support barrier at $0.872 will invalidate this uptrend.
Ripple struggles to break through stiff resistance
XRP price seems to have suffered from the sell-off caused by Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla stopped accepting cryptocurrency payments. XRP price slid by more than 22% over the past 24 hours to hit a low of $1.20. Buyers seem to have quickly scooped up more tokens at a discount.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. The meme-coin could be awaiting a recovery if Tesla decides to accept DOGE as payment instead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.