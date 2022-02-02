- Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai considers blockchain technology interesting and powerful and reveals plans to get involved.
- Pichai says Google wants to embrace blockchain technology and support Web3 in the best way possible.
- Previously Alphabet Inc supported blockchain by investing $1 billion in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc is keen on supporting blockchain technology and Web3. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the internet giant is focused on embracing the future of the blockchain industry.
Google CEO is pro crypto expresses interest in Web3
Sunder Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, sees blockchain technology as “interesting and powerful.” Pichai was quoted as saying,
It’s [blockchain technology] something we want to support. Any time there is innovation, I find it exciting. I think it’s something we want to support the best we can.
The CEO of the multinational conglomerate said he closely monitors the blockchain industry. Pichai finds Web3 – a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on the blockchain which incorporates token-based economics – exciting. He confirmed that Google is focused on moving into the Web3 universe.
Google’s parent company had displayed a pro-crypto stance previously, when in November 2021 the firm invested $1 billion in Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). CME is the world’s most diverse derivatives marketplace.
The two companies agreed on a ten-year collaboration to transform the global derivatives market through cloud adoption.
At the beginning of January 2022, Google unveiled plans to enable users to store cryptocurrencies in digital cards. By the end of the month, the firm launched an online data storage division to employ blockchain technology and create opportunities for building, storing and supporting cryptocurrency transactions.
Lory Kehoe, co-founder of Blockchain Ireland, commented on Google’s foray into blockchain and Web3,
It’s notable [Google] is now setting up a dedicated team with a senior executive. This means it has been made a priority, and they think the time is right to look at this more closely.
In 2020, the overall crypto market capitalization was $1.44 billion, since then it has steadily grown by 12.9% and hit $1.63 billion in January 2022. Analysts believe that with a steady growth, market cap could hit $2.73 billion soon.
Ankush Jain, a cryptocurrency advocate and partner at Aaro Capital, believes that the volatility of cryptocurrencies presents an opportunity to institutions and firms, in a world where returns across asset classes are depressed. This explains the interest of Alphabet Inc and institutional investors in blockchain technology and crypto.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend since its crash on January 24. The uptrend is approaching a vital resistance barrier, where it could face rejection and a potential downswing. Investors need to exercise caution with Ethereum, Ripple, therefore, and other altcoins since they might follow suit.
Crypto investors rush to buy ADA as Cardano increases overall capacity with higher block size
Input Output Hong Kong’s next parameter update for the Cardano network is set to increase the network’s capacity and throughput. This has created a spike in demand for Cardano with a 15,000% increase in whale wallets.
Solana price sets the stage for 27% crash as SOL bulls hit a dead end
Solana price has been quick to recover from the crash seen on January 20 and January 22. Since then bulls have made a comeback and SOL has recuperated most of its losses, the existence of tough resistence up ahead, however, suggests the uptrend is about to end and reverse.
Shiba Inu price could top out around $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SHIB can advance further.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.