Google prepares for a foray into crypto, plans to expand payment division

- Google has recently hired a former PayPal executive to lead its payments division.
- The tech giant will also extend its reach into cryptocurrency digital cards.
- The firm stated that crypto is an area that the company pays “a lot of attention to.”
Google is planning to enter into the cryptocurrency space as the firm has hired a former PayPal executive to lead its payment division. The multinational technology company is laying out a broader strategy to team up with a wider range of financial services including digital assets.
Google extends reach into crypto
Google has hired former PayPal executive Arnold Goldberg to head its payment division in a move to enable its users’ access to a wider range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies.
Google has spent years planning a digital checking and savings service and had 11 banking partners gearing up to the launch. However, in October, the firm put the proposal aside. Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce stated that the company has no intention of being a bank, but rather to become the connective tissue for the entire consumer finance industry.
Up to this point, Google Pay has struggled to gain traction around the world, except in India. The service trails behind Apple’s payment platform and has not created other financial products the way Apple has.
Peeyush Ranjan, a veteran engineer, leading the expansion of Google Pay in India has been promoted by Ready as general manager for consumer payments services.
Currently, Google takes zero fees on transactions with its mobile wallet and Ready explained that there are no plans to change that. Ready added that the firm is working to add more payment features within its search and shopping services, showing users that there is an “entire array of financial services out there.”
Ready further emphasized that cryptocurrencies is an area that the firm has paid a lot of attention to, and as user demand and merchant demand evolve, the company is looking to “evolve with it.”
Google has partnered with Coinbase and BitPay to allow users to store cryptocurrencies in digital cards, while customers pay in fiat. Ready added that the company is looking for more partnerships in the crypto arena despite the firm’s inertia in accepting the new asset class for transactions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price holds above support while UNI bulls await upswing to $24
Uniswap price action has remained stable enough to keep a prior long setup valid – a positive event given the bearish volatility affecting most of the altcoin market. Two trade setups with strong cases for each now exist for Uniswap.
Chainlink price forms local bottom, targets $30 next
Chainlink price has undoubtedly given back a good amount of the gains it generated from the beginning of the year. LINK rallied as much as 47% from the new year's open but has given back the great majority of those gains.
Polkadot price sets bear trap before DOT returns to $82
Polkadot price could be one of the earlier and biggest movers in any broader cryptocurrency return to bull market conditions. The setup on the $2.00/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is an epic combination of bear traps.
Crypto.com hits two-month lows as selling pressure accelerates
Crypto.com price is within range of its final support zone before it could move into the $0.30 value area. Bears are in control and have been fighting to push CRO lower, but bulls have persisted. Selling pressure is likely to continue below the $0.50 price level.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.