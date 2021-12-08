Google disrupts massive botnet used by hackers to mine crypto using Bitcoin blockchain

- Google disrupted the malicious operations of the Glupteba botnet which has been used by hackers to steal account information.
- The firm filed a lawsuit against two Russian nationals that it believes helped run the malware for the past few years.
- The disruption may only be temporary as Glupteba utilizes a blockchain system that could allow hackers to remain in control over infected hosts.
Google has disrupted Glupteba, a botnet that has spread malware to roughly a million Windows devices using the Bitcoin blockchain. The American multinational technology company stated that the perpetrators used the botnet to mine cryptocurrencies on victims’ computers.
Glupteba could resume operations shortly
In a civil complaint filed on December 7 against two Russian nationals Dmitry Staroviko, Alexander Filippov, as well as 15 unknown individuals, Google revealed that Glupteba has infected more than one million machines worldwide. The botnet has been tracked by law enforcement and computer security experts for years.
Google alleged that the defendants used the botnet to steal victims’ account information to sell to third parties and mine cryptocurrencies on victims’ computers. The perpetrators used blockchain technology to protect themselves and bypass traditional tools that could disrupt malicious activities. According to Google executives, Bitcoin’s decentralization made it “much harder to shut down.”
The firm also reached out to internet infrastructure companies to take down services used by the hackers to control the network. Google’s services were used by the perpetrators to distribute the malware. As a result, the company took down approximately 63 million Google Docs, over 1,000 Google accounts and more than 900 Google Cloud projects that were used to spread Glupteba.
Google general counsel Halimah Delaine Prado and vice president of engineering Royal Hansen explained that the company does not only plug security holes, the firm is working to eliminate entire classes of threats for consumers and businesses that depend on the internet.
However, Google warned that Glupteba could continue to operate again due to the fact that the hackers have incorporated a fail-safe mechanism that uses the Bitcoin blockchain to issue commands.
If the communication between the hackers and the botnet is cut off, the network will automatically search for messages posted by hackers for directions telling it how to reconnect through publicly accessible Bitcoin transactions.
According to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, this is the “first known case of a botnet using this approach.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price to return to $40 if near-term support holds
Polkadot price has substantially recovered since hitting a low of $23.95. A return above the $30 level gives buyers and long-term hodlers significant psychological support that Polkadot may, again, move higher. Polkadot price faces near-term ...
VeChain recovery to $0.13 is crucial to reignite VET bull market
VeChain price has recovered roughly 40% of the losses it has had since the flash crash this past Saturday. A strong recovery looked very likely, but recent price action has shown there is a struggle to move higher and that bulls may be losing faith.
These cryptos could post triple-digit gains by the end of the year
As Bitcoin struggles to recover from the drop on December 4, altcoins continue posting double-digit gains overnight. Based on their price trend, Terra, MATIC and Chainlink could post triple-digit gains before the end of the ongoing bull run.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market dazed post flash crash
Ethereum price had a spectacular Saturday close on the daily chart, closing above the dominant interior trend line (black diagonal line). Then, on Sunday and Monday, Ethereum continues to press on higher with closes above the Tenkan-Sen and ...
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.