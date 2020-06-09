Gemini founders, Winklevoss twins to work on movie ‘Bitcoin Billionaires’

The Winklevoss twins new adaptation movie to highlight Bitcoin and decentralization success.

The movie ‘Bitcoin Billionaires’ will be produced in collaboration with Greg Silverman of Stamped Venture.

The founders of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, the Winklevoss twins are reportedly teaming up with Greg Silverman, the owner of Stampede Venture and Jon Berg to create a movie based on the book, ‘Bitcoin Billionaire.’ The book was authored by Ben Mezrich after his first book ‘Accidental Billionaires.’

The Bitcoin Billionaire will narrate an exciting story of reviving the success of Silicon Valley by the two brothers, Tyler and Cameron. The Bitcoin Billionaire will also highlight the Winklevoss's lives and explore the success of the decentralized space. The twins’ contribution to this success will also be a key feature of the movie. According to Silverman:

“This is Rocky II meets Wall Street in a world filled with unique and mesmerizing characters. This is going to make an incredible film.”