GameStop to compete with Meta and dominate Web3 gaming in the metaverse

- Following Facebook's rebranding to Meta, game tokens Axie Infinity (AXS), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and The Sandbox (SAND) started rallying.
- GameStop recently posted a job listing for the head of Web3 gaming that outlined a metaverse-like future for the gaming industry.
- Facebook's rebrand to Meta is defined by the company's focus on the metaverse as a successor to mobile gaming.
Facebook rebranded itself to Meta to broaden its reach beyond social media into areas like virtual reality (VR). The move provided a boost to NFT and gaming tokens, many of which posted double-digit gains overnight.
Facebook changes name to Meta, eyes dominance in metaverse
Facebook's name change to "Meta" attempts to steer the social media and tech giant toward the rapidly growing gaming and NFT ecosystem.
Facebook announced the shift to a new brandname in a tweet:
Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD— Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021
Play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity androle-playing NFT games like Crypto Blades have amassed millions of online players in the past few months.
The overall market capitalization of gaming tokens is $19.2 billion at the time of writing, based on data from crypto data aggregator CoinGecko. Facebook's rebranding announcement triggered a rally in most GameFi tokens, increasing the market cap by over 14% overnight.
Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist, observed that Facebook's name change had an immediate and significant impact on overall game concept tokens in crypto.
Affected by the change of Facebook's name to Meta, the overall game concept tokens has seen a significant increase. pic.twitter.com/rbIHUVSDdB— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 29, 2021
Tokens of Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) posted 11% and 23% gains overnight. Before Facebook's rebranding announcement, GameStop, an American gaming merchandise retailer, revealed plans to build an Ethereum-based Web3 arm based on a job listing post. The post looks for someone with "experience with Ethereum, NFTs and blockchain-based gaming platforms" for its "Head of Web3 Gaming" role.
GameStop's entry into NFT gaming and the metaverse is likely to intensify the competition. Meta and GameStop would compete with Guild Partners and Immutable X, the other key players in the metaverse race.
Raoul Pal, founder and CEO of RealVision.com, believes that "Meta" will take the crypto industry mainstream Pal states that Meta (previously Facebook) would onboard millions of people to distributed ledger technology.
The Zuck video today for Meta might well have been cheesy but it was incredible important...maybe one of the most important things I have seen in years (although something I have expected and written about for a long time).— Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) October 29, 2021
1/
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price skyrockets to new all-time high following Altair upgrade
Ethereum price rallied to a new all-time high on October 29, shortly following an upgrade that occurred on the blockchain. The Altair upgrade went live on October 28 and is one of the pivotal updates for ETH 2.0, changing the network’s infrastructure.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price is currently sitting inside a supply zone that has prevented it from making any progress for nearly five months. However, the resurgence of buyers has triggered a massive meme coin bull run, which provides DOGE with an opportunity ...
MicroStrategy purchased 9,000 Bitcoin in Q3, plans to acquire more BTC revealed
Nasdaq-listed firm MicroStrategy has added nearly 9,000 Bitcoins to its holdings in the third quarter of 2021, taking its total holdings of the leading cryptocurrency to $7 billion. The business intelligence company revealed its purchase of 8,957 BTC in its third-quarter report on October 28.
Solana locked and loaded to outperform Ethereum, bullish signals ahead see SOL at $355
Solana price remains a leader in the altcoin space, giving many examples of why it's referred to as an Ethereum-killer. While the bounce has been significant, bulls will need to add more conviction to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.