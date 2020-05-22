- French crypto startup Digycode has recently added support for Tezos.
- The firm has partnered with the research and development arm of Nomadic Labs (responsible for maintaining Tezos’s main code).
- The partnership will allow French users to buy XTZ from over 10,000 stores in the form of prepaid cards and coupons.
French startup Digycode has joined forces with the research and development wing of Nomadic Labs. The latter is responsible for maintaining Tezos’s core code. The collaboration will allow French users to buy XTZ from over 10,000 tobacco shops, gas stations and mini-markets in the form of prepaid cards and coupons.
The terms of the collaboration will permit users to buy digital assets without a bank account. However, they still need to undergo KYC procedures to be able to redeem their crypto assets. To buy XTZ from Digycode supported stores, customers need to create an account through the firm’s website and complete KYC verification.
Digycode has clarified that it has a hard limit on the redemption of crypto assets. Currently, it is set at €1,000 a day, with a total of €10,000 per month. Suspicious user behavior could lead to account limitations or closures. Digycode’s FAQ section reads:
Your account may be limited or closed. Indeed if we have reason to believe that you are using the DIGYCODE service for illegal purposes or that supporting documents are requested and remain unanswered.
