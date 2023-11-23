Four on-chain metrics suggest Arbitrum’s ARB could be the next Layer 2 token to breakout

- Arbitrum price hovers around $1.02 with signs of a bottom forming.
- A key observation from on-chain metrics is that investor interest is rising steadily.
- Additionally, investors seem to have booked profits, resetting some critical sell signals that emerged last week.
- Investors could get a buying opportunity at key support levels before ARB bounces to the $1.12 and $1.29 hurdles.
Arbitrum price shows signs of reversing the short-term corrective trend. A bottom formation could suggest that buyers are slowly accumulating before the 2023 rally continues.
Read more: Why this Layer 2 token towers over MATIC, OP, ARB and MNT in YTD performance
Crypto market sentiment turns bullish
Analysts forecast that the Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is all but approved after the Binance settlement with the US regulators. Bloomberg analysts have suggested a 90% probability of the ETF approval in January 2024. If this decision comes to pass, it will cause a massive buying frenzy that propels all altcoins.
The latest update includes Grayscale, BlackRock and other ETF filers meeting with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Update: New Grayscale S-3/Prospectus #Bitcoin ETF filing to convert $GBTC. Right off the bat the biggest update is the plan to change $GBTC's ticker to $BTC (which was expected). Skimming through the rest now. pic.twitter.com/W9uNdAHLMv— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 22, 2023
Read more: Nearly 60% of ARB holders are underwater despite 50% rally in Arbitrum price, why?
Arbitrum on-chain metrics to flash buy signals soon
The Arbitrum network has noted a 160% spike in Active Addresses (AA) from 11,357 to 29,435 between November 21 and November 23. This uptick shows that sidelined buyers are interested in ARB at the current level. Considering that ARB price slid 21% in the last two weeks, these investors could be buying the dip.
Additionally, the Network Growth indicator, which measures the new addresses joining the ARB blockchain, also spiked by 160% on November 21. This growth can be attributed to the influx of capital and adds to the bullish outlook of ARB.
ARB Active Addresses, Network Growth
According to the Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) indicator, there was a capitulation event on November 23, where $3.06 million of ARB was sold at a loss. These capitulation events are where short-term holders sell, allowing long-term holders to accumulate, and these signs are often viewed as buy signals.
ARB Network Realized Profit/Loss
Unrealized profits are very harmful to bulls, but Arbitrum seems to be in the clear. Santiment’s 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio shows that the unrealized profits from holders that purchased ARB in the past month have dropped from nearly 38% on November 10 to 4% as of this writing.
This decline shows that unrealized gains have been reset, which increases the odds of a rally that is not threatened by sellers.
ARB 30-day MVRV
All in all, the outlook for Arbitrum looks bullish, not just from an on-chain perspective but also from a technical point of view.
ARB price likely to kickstart explosive rally
Arbitrum price exchanges hands at $1.03, but if bulls are persistent, it could move up by 9% and tag the weekly resistance level at $1.12. A successful flip of this hurdle into a support floor on the daily time frame will be confirmation of increased bullish momentum.
In such a case, ARB could eye a retest of the next key resistance level at $1.28. This move would constitute a 24% gain from the current position.
Another way this bullish scenario could play out is by retracing lower before triggering a northbound move. In this case, ARB buyers could accumulate at $0.938, $0.907 and $0.853 barriers. A bounce from roughly $0.900 to the $1.28 hurdle would constitute a 40% gain.
ARB/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Arbitrum price fails to hold above $0.853 and continues to produce lower highs and lower lows, it would confirm that the bears are in control. In such a case, ARB could eye a sweep of the range low at $0.763.
Also read: Bitcoin supply inactive for a year hits record high of 70%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Opportunity, not sympathy - FTX price rallies 46% following Binance fiasco
FTX price emerged as one of the many cryptocurrencies that engaged in a bull run after the biggest exchange in the world, Binance, was penalized by the US government. While those watching the altcoin closely for the past few days might have made money on the rally, it is the whales that are benefitting the most.
Justin Sun's HTX Exchange and HECO suffer $85m exploit
HTX exchange, formerly Huobi Global, along with HECO Chain bridge, just witnessed another hack in the past day. The entities, both owned by Tron founder Justin Sun, have reported losses amounting to $85 million. However, some observers seem to be unsure of the legitimacy of these hacks, claiming them to be exit scams.
Render price could crash 30% as investors book $7.5 million in profits following AI crypto coin hype
Render (RNDR) price recorded a massive run beginning mid-November, fueled by the NVIDIA earnings report and extended by the hype around AI crypto coins because of the recent euphoria in the OpenAI ecosystem.
Blur price could rally 65% more as BLUR holders panic sold $9 million tokens
Blur price noted a rather spectacular trading day as the cryptocurrency noted a sharp increase. While a part of it was caused by the sudden profit booking, the larger narrative is now bullish, which could prove to be highly profit-bearing for BLUR holders.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.