TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA consolidates near $0.40 as bullish on-chain signals build

  • Cardano price steadies around $0.40 on Monday after being rejected from the upper trendline the previous week.
  • On-chain and derivatives data indicate improving sentiment, with large whale orders, rising bullish bets among traders, and buy-side dominance.
  • The technical outlook suggests ADA is attempting to break out of a falling wedge, with immediate resistance at $0.51.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA consolidates near $0.40 as bullish on-chain signals build
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Cardano (ADA) price steadies above $0.40 at the time of writing on Monday after failing to sustain a move above the upper boundary of the wedge pattern in the previous week. Meanwhile, short-term price action remains subdued, and improving on-chain and derivatives data suggest growing bullish interest, keeping the prospect of an upside breakout in focus.

Cardano’s on-chain and derivatives data suggest improving sentiment 

CryptoQuant’s summary data point to a bullish outlook, as Cardano’s spot and futures markets show large whale orders, cooling conditions, and buy dominance. All these factors signal an improving sentiment among traders, hinting at a potential rally in the upcoming days.

On the derivatives side, CoinGlass’s long-to-short ratio for ADA reads 1.19, the highest level in over a month. The ratio above one suggests bullish sentiment in the market, as traders are betting on the asset price to rally.

Cardano’s long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Additionally, Cardano’s funding rate data indicate a potential rally. According to Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data, the number of traders betting that the price of Cardano will slide further is lower than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric has flipped to a positive rate on Saturday and stands at 0.0020 on Monday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, Cardano’s price has rallied sharply.

Cardano’s funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass

Cardano Price Forecast: Is ADA preparing for a falling wedge breakout?

Cardano's price was rejected from the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern (formed by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines since mid-October) on Wednesday and declined 16% through Sunday. As of Monday, ADA hovers around $0.40. 

If ADA recovers and breaks above the falling wedge pattern, it could extend the rally toward the next immediate resistance at $0.51, its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 40, pointing upward toward the neutral level of 50, indicating fading bearish momentum. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level.

ADA/USDT daily chart 

However, if ADA corrects, it could extend the decline toward the December 1 low of $0.37.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidates as spot ETF inflows near $1 billion signal institutional dip-buying

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidates as spot ETF inflows near $1 billion signal institutional dip-buying

Solana (SOL) price hovers above $131 at the time of writing on Monday, nearing the upper boundary of a falling wedge pattern, awaiting a decisive breakout.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face pressure near key technical barriers

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face pressure near key technical barriers

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) hover around key levels on Monday after correcting slightly in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization could face increased downside risk as bearish momentum builds across key indicators.

Top Crypto Losers: DASH, SPX, PENGU – Privacy and meme coins lose ground

Top Crypto Losers: DASH, SPX, PENGU – Privacy and meme coins lose ground

Altcoins, including Dash (DASH), SPX6900 (SPX), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), are leading losses as the broader cryptocurrency market remains cautious ahead of the macroeconomic data releases, such as the US Nonfarm payroll report, CPI data, and the Bank of Japan’s rate-hike decision.

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are nearing the key resistance levels at the time of writing on Friday, and a successful breakout could open the door for a fresh rally. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) is stabilizing around a crucial support zone, hinting at a potential rebound if buyers maintain control.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.