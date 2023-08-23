Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing

- Ex-OpenSea manager Nathaniel Chastain will spend the next three months in jail on wire fraud, money laundering, and insider trading charges.
- The manager chose what tokens to feature on OpenSea's home page, boosting prices, almost similar to charges against Hex founder.
- Like in the case of Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao, Chastain's case marks a path for prosecutors to crack down on fraud in new and nontraditional markets.
Fortune Crypto reports that the former manager at OpenSea, Nathaniel Chastain, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for insider trading, among other charges, in the digital asset space.
Also Read: Injective price fell 10% after $20M worth of token unlocks. Will 3M unleashed tokens send INJ below $6.853?
OpenSea former executive to pay up to $26,000 in ETH
Chastain, marking the first insider trading conviction in the digital asset space, will spend the next three months in jail just like FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The executive is charged with using confidential information for self-gain.
Specifically, he made thousands of dollars choosing the tokens that would feature on digital asset marketplace OpenSea's home page, thereby helping bloat their prices. Chastain also leveraged his position to identify digital asset projects slated for listing, acquired them, and sold them at 5X their original value.
Chastain is also charged with wire fraud and money laundering after a jury in a New York federal court found him guilty of self-gain through confidential information.
In the culmination of both cases, the US District of New York Judge Jesse M. Furman has asked Chastain to forfeit up to 15.98 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, worth approximately $26,100 at current rates, alongside a $50,000 fine besides a three-month jail term.
In an admission of guilt, the former OpenSea executive has expressed remorse. Nevertheless, with the case forging a path for "prosecutors to clamp down on fraud in new and nontraditional markets," Chastain joins the list of digital asset executives who are at odds with the authorities for violating US federal laws.
Prosecutors, regulators cracking down on fraud and criminal behavior in the digital asset space
Binance exchange's Changpeng Zhao (CZ) also faces fraud, money laundering, and securities law violation charges among them. These charges have been imposed by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is worth mentioning that CZ has denied the charges levied against him.
Coinbase Global Inc.'s manager also went through a similar experience when Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams established that he traded confidential information concerning the exchange's move to list new tokens.
Hex and Pulsechain founder Richard Heart is also a case in point, accused of raising $1 billion by offering unregistered securities and unlawfully selling crypto assets. Like Chastain, Heart is also cited for inflating the value of "securities" sold to retail investors. Other charges imposed on the Hex executive include misappropriating at least $12 million of offering proceeds to purchase luxury goods.
The list of criminal charges relating to traditional insider trading continues to grow, focused on securities fraud charges with the digital asset executives being called out for using confidential information for self-gain. It points to US regulators and prosecutors joining hands in pursuing all digital asset players believed to be operating contrary to the statutes under securities laws.
Ethereum FAQs
What is Ethereum?
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
What blockchain technology does Ethereum use?
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
What is staking?
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Why did Ethereum shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake?
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can BTC retest $30,000 this week?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week. Bitcoin price consolidates around the $26,000 level after an 18% slide.
CRV price extends losses as Curve tokens flood exchanges, whales shed holdings
Curve DAO’s CRV token’s price is declining rapidly, following the recent developments in the protocol. On July 31, a DeFi exploit wiped out $62 million in funds, triggering an implosion in the ecosystem.
XRP whales expect slight recovery in altcoin after recent developments in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Ripple battles XRP's declining adoption and large wallet investors are eyeing a recovery in the altcoin. While the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit resulted in a lag in XRP adoption, the altcoin has since been relisted on exchanges like Coinbase.
Shibarium “almost ready” to reopen after initial network-related woes
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium suffered a roadblock on its mainnet launch. Problems with the network left around 1,000 Ethereum and 600,000 BONE tokens locked, leaving users unable to access or recover their funds and pushing down Shiba Inu’s price.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.