Former European Central Bank President says Bitcoin is not real

Jean-Claude Trichet a former acting ECB president has spoken down on cryptocurrencies.

He believes that Bitcoin is not real, lacking characteristics that a currency must have.

The former president of the European Central Bank Jean-Claude Trichet commented saying that he is doubtful that cryptocurrencies can ever become the future of money.

Trichet more specifically spoken down on the number one cryptocurrency by market cap Bitcoin. He said:

"I am strongly against bitcoin, and I think we are a little complacent. "The cryptocurrency itself is not real, with the characteristics that a currency must have."