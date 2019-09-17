The Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s first and largest trade organization for the blockchain and digital asset community.
Today the organisation announced that the Honorable J. Christopher Giancarlo joined its Board of Advisors.
During his time as chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the regulatory agency published primers on virtual currencies and smart contracts, and the first bitcoin futures contracts were offered. The CFTC also kick-started the LabCFTC to provide better tools and resources to the agency.
Perianne Boring, founder & president, Chamber of Digital Commerce commented:
“Chris Giancarlo brings substantial knowledge and a shared commitment towards blockchain innovation to our Board of Advisors,”
“His regulatory, legal, and financial markets expertise, coupled with his insightful approach toward encouraging advancements in technology, will be invaluable to the Chamber and our members as we continue to grow the blockchain ecosystem.”
This move has done lots to legitimise The Chamber of Digital Commerce. Chris Giancarlo is an American attorney and former businessman who was appointed as 13th Chairman of the United States CFTC. Giancarlo was first nominated as a CFTC Commissioner by President Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed in June 2014.
