Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000
Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100. The Relative Strength Index also supports the breakout after bouncing off support at the midline. Read more...
Everything you need to know about Ethereum 2.0 before mainnet launch, price implications
The launch of the second version of the Ethereum protocol, also known as Serenity, may become the biggest event of the year for the industry. It will define the future of the second-largest cryptocurrency ecosystem by the market value and the protocol of choice for the overwhelming majority of decentralized applications. Read more...
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin parabolic upswing eyes $20,000, market bull cycle continues
Cryptocurrencies are primarily green on Thursday; perhaps the uptrend is supported by Bitcoin’s recent surge to $16,000. This bullish momentum is, however, not enough to make ballistic price movements across the market. Meanwhile, some selected digital assets such as Chainlink, Binance Coin and Polkadot are still struggling to escape the bearish grip. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
