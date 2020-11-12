Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100. The Relative Strength Index also supports the breakout after bouncing off support at the midline. Read more...

Everything you need to know about Ethereum 2.0 before mainnet launch, price implications

The launch of the second version of the Ethereum protocol, also known as Serenity, may become the biggest event of the year for the industry. It will define the future of the second-largest cryptocurrency ecosystem by the market value and the protocol of choice for the overwhelming majority of decentralized applications. Read more...

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin parabolic upswing eyes $20,000, market bull cycle continues

Cryptocurrencies are primarily green on Thursday; perhaps the uptrend is supported by Bitcoin’s recent surge to $16,000. This bullish momentum is, however, not enough to make ballistic price movements across the market. Meanwhile, some selected digital assets such as Chainlink, Binance Coin and Polkadot are still struggling to escape the bearish grip. Read more...