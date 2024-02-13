Flow Price Prediction: FLOW coils up before 55% rally

While the optimistic outlook for Flow price is dependent on a successful breakout, investors need to pay close attention to $0.93. Rejection at this level could send FLOW spiraling lower. Under these conditions, if the altcoin produces a three-day candlestick below $0.69, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. Following this development, Flow price could slide 10% and revisit the January 1 low at $0.62.

The technical formation forecasts a 55% upswing to $1.44, which is obtained by adding the distance between the horizontal resistance level and the bottom of the rounded bottom to the breakout point of $0.93.

For Flow price, the eight-month consolidation below $0.93 formed the rounded bottom. The consolidation that occurred in the form of a falling wedge right after is the handle. The breakout from the falling wedge has kickstarted a bounce that is fast approaching the breakout level of $0.93.

Flow price slipped below the $0.93 support level on April 19, 2023, and has been trading below it ever since, leading to a cup and handle setup. This technical formation contains a rounded bottom followed by a small consolidation below a horizontal resistance level.

