FlourishingAI launched its upLink service on 18 February, after months of anticipation. During the launch, the platform stated that upLink aims to be the easiest and most intuitive onramp in the cryptocurrency and Defi space. It will serve as a one-stop solution to convert fiat into Binance Coin (BNB) for users in the United States and around the world.

The release of FlourishingAI’s upLink service is a major development for the BNB Chain, as it will make it easier for crypto enthusiasts and newbies worldwide, to convert their fiat cash into crypto. It will eradicate the need for would-be crypto investors to jump between different exchanges to purchase or sell certain tokens. Moreover, it plans to go through tedious KYC procedures (as the vast majority of crypto exchanges require) several times.

The launch of the FlourishingAI technology

FlourishingAI also unveiled their flagship advanced artificial intelligence portfolio management and insights. The technology, dubbed the FlourishingAI technology (FAIT), simultaneously tracks over 6,800markets as it goes through over 2.5TB of data every day to build a comprehensive view of the market. It executes the process while generating trades “based on true risk mitigation and early pattern recognition.”

FAIT also utilises automated arbitrage, blockchain monitoring, and high-frequency trading to deliver the best risk-adjusted returns for its users.

Eric Gonzalez, CEO of FlourishingAI, previously said that the company will be unveiling several crypto products in 2022, with upLink being the first.

“Flourishing upLink will change everything for crypto buyers. The ability to move seamlessly across protocols and into BNB Chain is fundamental to using our AI-driven diversified portfolio management tool,” he said last month.

Continuing, Gonzalez said they will be developing and launching sub-products to “provide massive value” to the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

“While identifying ways to improve the onboarding process for our users, we’ve discovered that we can create standalone sub-products to our core offering that will provide massive value to the entire crypto market. We’re incredibly excited, as this is the first of many products that we will be bringing to market in 2022 and beyond.”

The project’s token, FlourishingAI (AI), is currently listed on Pancakeswap. With the project set to experience strong growth over the course of 2022, the price and popularity of its token is likely to grow in tandem.