FLOKI price yields over 200% weekly gains for traders, sees mass profit-taking from traders

- FLOKI price climbed to a peak of $0.000281 on Saturday, yielding over 200% weekly and 13% daily gains.
- A large wallet investor deposited 200.9 billion FLOKI tokens worth over $50 million to an exchange, realizing nearly $45 million gains.
- FLOKI is set to burn over 190.9 billion tokens on Saturday, likely to catalyze further gains in the meme coin.
FLOKI, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, noted a massive spike in its market capitalization. FLOKI price hit a high of $0.000281 on Saturday and the market cap climbed to $2.58 billion.
FLOKI price is in an uptrend despite mass profit-taking from FLOKI holders, according to on-chain metrics.
Also read: Dogecoin more than doubles as DOGE joins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI and others in meme coin rally
FLOKI price sustains gains despite profit-taking
FLOKI, a meme coin, has witnessed a surge in its 24-hour trade volume on Turkish exchanges Paribu and BTCTurk and South Korean exchange Bithumb. The asset is one of the most traded cryptocurrency on these exchanges and has a higher 24-hour volume than top assets, according to the meme coin’s official announcement on X.
$FLOKI is currently the most traded cryptocurrency on the following top crypto exchanges:— FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) March 9, 2024
- South Korean exchange Bithumb.
- Turkish exchange BTCTurk.
- Turkish exchange Paribu.#Floki currently has more 24-hour volume than $BTC, $ETH, $DOGE, $SHIB, $PEPE, $BONK, and $WIF on… pic.twitter.com/LF6vbUnB6V
FLOKI holders are realizing gains in the meme coin alongside the recent increase in the asset’s price. This is evident from the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric from Santiment, in the chart below.
Active Addresses and Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
According to data from Spotonchain, a large wallet address deposited 200.9 billion FLOKI tokens worth $50.3 million to Gate.io exchange. This smart whale could realize $44.3 million in gains if they sell their holdings.
Smart whale 0xf63 deposited all 200.9B $FLOKI ($50.3M) to #Gate.io ~1hr ago, realizing a $44.3M (+731%) profit after just 1.5 months if truly selling.— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) March 9, 2024
Currently, the whale still holds 1.24T $SHIB ($45.1M) and 11.4M #BIGTIME ($5.82M) with a total unrealized profits of $34.5M!… pic.twitter.com/54CCfv3QJK
FLOKI price is $0.000281 on Saturday, up 200% on a weekly and 13% on a daily timeframe.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum restaking sees major boost ahead of Dencun Hard Fork, EigenLayer TVL surpasses $11 billion
Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer total value of locked assets climbs to $11.71 billion. Ethereum Dencun Hard Fork, scheduled for March 13, has likely catalyzed the growth of restaking on EigenLayer.
Coinbase says value of AI tokens may be overstated due to lack of demand drivers
Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, published a market intelligence report that addresses the recent gains in Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens like Bittensor (TAO), Akash Network (AKT), Render (RNDR), and Worldcoin (WLD).
Injective Price Forecast: Nearing a breakout towards $55
Injective price edges closer to a breakout as it trades around $43. The short-term target for INJ bulls would be $51, but $55 could be reached soon. A twelve-hour candlestick close below $34.15 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
XRP price drops alongside mass profit taking by Ripple holders
XRP price dropped to $0.62 on Friday as holders took $368.79 million in profits in the past week. The deadline for the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit for the regulator's remedies-related opening brief is March 22.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates an increase to $100,000, but when?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows clear signs of bullishness as it hovers around its new formed all-time high (ATH) of $69,210. Although both the fundamental and technical background are massively optimistic, investors should not be surprised if BTC takes a breather and moves sideways for the next couple of days or weeks.