- FLOKI price continues to trade in red on Thursday after facing rejection from a key level the previous day.
- Santiment’s Supply Distribution metric indicates that whale wallets are offloading FLOKI tokens, increasing the selling pressure.
- The technical outlook suggests a correction ahead, and bearish bets among traders are increasing.
FLOKI (FLOKI) extends its decline on Thursday, trading at around $0.000089 at the time of writing, after a nearly 6.3% drop the previous day following a rejection from a key level. On-chain data supports this fall as Santiment’s Supply Distribution metric indicates that whale wallets are offloading FLOKI tokens. Additionally, the technical outlook suggests a potential correction ahead, accompanied by rising bearish bets among traders.
FLOKI’s large wallets offload tokens
Santiment’s Supply Distribution data projects a bearish outlook for FLOKI as large wallets are offloading FLOKI tokens. The metric indicates that the whales holding between 10 million and 100 million FLOKI tokens (blue line) have decreased from 273.27 billion on Sunday to 271.46 billion on Wednesday and have been in a consistent downward trend since early June. Historically, when large wallets reduce exposure, it has caused an increase in selling pressure and a fall in FLOKI prices.
FLOKI Supply Distribution chart. Source: Santiment
Another bearish sign is Coinglass’s FlOKI long-to-short ratio, which stands at 0.74, approaching its lowest level in over a month. This ratio, below one, reflects bearish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting on the asset price to fall.
FLOKI long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
FLOKI Price Forecast: Faces rejection from a key resistance level
FLOKI price broke below an ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple low levels since early April) on May 30 and declined 21% until June 5. However, the FLOKI price recovered from its recent decline and retested key resistance levels around $0.000097-$0.000098 on Tuesday.
This resistance area roughly coincides with multiple levels, making this a key reversal zone.
- Bearish order block area on May 29, extending from $0.000100 to $0.000097. A bearish order block is an area where market participants, such as institutional traders, have placed huge sell orders.
- The peak of the volume profile is around $0.00010, where traders have previously traded with high volume.
- The 50% Fibonacci retracement, drawn from the May 12 high of $0.000123 to the June 5 low of $0.000074, at $0.000098.
- The previously broken ascending trendline.
On Wednesday, FLOKI faced rejection around the above-mentioned resistance level and declined 6.26%. At the time of writing on Thursday, it continues to trade down at around $0.000089.
If FLOKI continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest its June 5 low of $0.000074.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart reads 49, slipping below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction.
FLOKI/USDT daily chart
However, if FLOKI recovers and closes above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.000104, the bearish thesis would be invalidated. Such development could extend the recovery toward its next daily resistance at $0.000110.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tether acquires 32% stake in Canadian-listed Gold mining company Elemental
Tether Group, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT through its affiliate Tether Investments, has completed the acquisition of a 32% stake in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (Elemental).
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline amid softer volumes and profit-taking
Bitcoin extends losses below $108,000 amid subdued trading volume, a decline in funding rates, and a drop in open interest. Ethereum’s uptrend fails to gain strength and falters, nearing support at $2,700 despite surging spot ETF inflows.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Correction looms amid whale sell-off and falling supply in profit
Shiba Inu's supply in profit drops significantly as whales offload SHIB amid low performance. Optimism wanes in Shiba Inu derivatives as Open Interest and the Long/Short ratio decline.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges below $108,000 as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
Bitcoin price continues its pullback, trading below $108,000 on Thursday, following the previous day's decline. Risk-off sentiment rises as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, with reports suggesting that Israel is readying an imminent attack on Iran.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.