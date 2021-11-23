Akash Girimath Akash Girimath
FXStreet

Floki Inu price looks ready to breakout as bullish momentum thrives

Cryptos |
  • Floki Inu Inu price is retracing to the $0.000121 to $0.000150 demand zone for the second time over the past four days.
  • A dip into this area will likely renew the bullish momentum, triggering a 48% surge in market value to $0.000221.
  • A breakdown of the $0.000121 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Floki Inu price is undergoing a pullback after failing to clear a crucial resistance barrier. This downswing will push the meme coin into a vital demand zone that could trigger a new uptrend’s start.

Floki Inu price to reverse its bearish outlook

Floki Inu price set up its all-time high at $0.000405 on November 4 after rallying 587% in just over a week. Many investors continued to book profits here, leading to a slow consolidative downtrend. On November 15, FLOKI dropped below the $0.000221 support floor and has crashed 30% to where it currently trades - $0.000160.

Interestingly, a demand zone, ranging from $0.000121 to $0.000150, has come into view to save it from a steeper descent. A dip into this area will replenish buying and lead to a potential upswing.

To the upside, the $0.000179 comes in as the first barrier Floki Inu price will encounter. Clearing this level will confirm the uptrend and propel FLOKI to the next level at $0.000221. In total, this leg-up would constitute a 48% gain from $0.000121.

FLOKI/USDT 4-hour chart

FLOKI/USDT 4-hour chart

Investors need to note that the bullish scenario above assumes that Floki Inu price bounces off the $0.000121 to $0.000150 demand zone. A failure to hold above this barrier and an increased sell-side pressure that results in a 4-hour candlestick close below $0.000121 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

In this scenario, market participants can expect Floki Inu price to crash to $0.0000833.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon

Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon

Decentraland price is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Moonbeam leads second Polkadot parachain auction

Moonbeam leads second Polkadot parachain auction

90.7 million DOT have been staked or locked in crowdloans, ahead of the end of the second parachain auction. Moonbeam, a scalable smart contract platform is leading the second parachain slot auction that ends soon. Analysts are bullish on Polkadot price, predicting a trend reversal.

More Polkadot News

Three reasons why Ethereum price drop to $4,000 may have been the local bottom

Three reasons why Ethereum price drop to $4,000 may have been the local bottom

Ethereum price fell in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, dropping to $3,962 on November 18. The second-largest digital asset by market capitalization appears to be recovering slowly from the recent correction.

More Ethereum News

Litecoin price primed for 20% upswing as LTC adoption takes off

Litecoin price primed for 20% upswing as LTC adoption takes off

Litecoin price is hovering just above Monday’s high at $205, suggesting the start of a new uptrend. LHV Pank will allow its customers to trade LTC and other cryptocurrencies. A breakdown of the $172 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for the altcoin.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location