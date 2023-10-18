Share:

Fidelity has joined Ark Invest and Invesco in filing an updated version of its spot BTC ETF.

It comes weeks after the US SEC sent letters to the prospective issuers, with requirements that would warrant an approval.

Experts say it is a good sign, evidence of ongoing consultation between the commission and institutional players.

Fidelity Funds Management LLC has joined the list of firms believed to be in communication with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), after it filed an amended version of its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

Fidelity joins Ark Invest, Invesco in updating spot BTC ETF filing

Fidelity has joined Ark Invest and Invesco, making it three firms that have been confirmed to have updated their Spot Bitcoin ETF filings with the SEC. James Seyffart, an ETF specialist with Bloomberg Intelligence says this is a good sign as it signifies actual engagement between the commission and the applicants.

Ark Invest refiled on October 12, a day before Invesco Galaxy, reinvigorating hope of an approval to come soon. With all eyes now on the SEC, the resubmissions have indicated five common denominators, which are potentially what the financial regulator is looking for in the submissions as metrics to qualify for an approval. These are:

Mechanics around hard forks

Valuation and pricing sources and adherence to GAAP

Risk disclosure around regulatory uncertainty

Mining is very energy-intensive

Risks involving illicit transactions

On mining, the commission is looking at the geographical impacts, and how the issuers would be mitigating these, especially as it pertains to its impact on the price of Bitcoin.

SEC on mining around Spot BTC ETFs

With these, the next round of amendments would provide more clarity about what the US SEC is actually focusing on, relative to issuers simply deciding to beef up disclosures now that approval is more likely. Nevertheless, onlookers anticipate a batch of applications going live in Q1 of 2024, the earliest.

With all these developments, pressure is building on SEC chair Gary Gensler as the market now looks forward to a definite approval. It is now not a matter of if, but when the SEC will finally green light a Spot BTC ETF.