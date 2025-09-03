- The US Federal Reserve will hold a payments innovation conference in October.
- The event will focus on stablecoins, decentralized finance payments, and tokenization in the US.
- The Fed will bring stakeholders together to discuss ways to improve payment systems.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to host a conference on payments innovation next month to discuss stablecoin use cases, tokenization and the growing relationship between traditional finance and crypto.
Fed plans crypto-focused conference around stablecoins and tokenization
The US Federal Reserve announced in a statement on Wednesday that it will host a conference on payments innovation on October 21. The event will cover topics including stablecoin applications, the role of Artificial Intelligence in payments and the tokenization of financial products and services.
The central bank stated that the conference will bring stakeholders together to explore new approaches for innovating and strengthening payment systems. Officials will seek to highlight concerns and challenges around crypto payments and deliberate on ways to resolve them.
"I look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, bringing together ideas on how to improve the safety and efficiency of payments, and hearing from those helping to shape the future of payments," said Governor Christopher J. Waller in the statement.
The agency also stated that it will conduct panel discussions around the intersection of decentralized payments and traditional finance. "Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses," Waller added.
The Fed has increasingly shifted its stance towards crypto custody and usage in 2025, following a friendly regulatory environment under President Donald Trump.
The Fed withdrew guidance related to crypto activities involving banks in April, including requirements for entities to notify it ahead of their crypto activities.
The agency also ended its crypto activities supervision program in August, claiming it had gained proper knowledge of cryptocurrency management practices and related risks.
The move follows significant advancements in cryptocurrency regulations, including the passage of the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act in July, which became the first-ever official cryptocurrency regulation in the US.
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins also revealed the Project Crypto initiative in July, with the aim of moving the US financial markets on-chain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
