Ethereum price today: $4,470
- Derive highlights Ethereum has potential for explosive growth in Q4 due to high institutional demand and rate cut expectations.
- Despite strong institutional accumulation, risk-on sentiment surrounding ETH has cooled over the past week.
- ETH is eyeing a recovery above $4,500 after it bounced off an ascending trendline support.
Ethereum's (ETH) price could see strong growth in Q4 due to rising institutional demand and expectations of rate cuts, according to Nick Forster, founder of crypto options exchange Derive. The prediction comes amid a range-bound movement in ETH over the past week.
Ethereum could gain momentum in Q4 despite decline in risk-on sentiment
Ethereum could see a strong Q4 following strong institutional accumulation and rising expectations of a rate cut, according to Forster.
"With rates expected to fall and institutions stockpiling ETH, markets are setting up for explosive potential heading into Q4," wrote Forster in a Wednesday note.
Over the past week, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) expanded their holdings by 250,000 ETH, worth about $1.08 billion at the time, their fourth-best week since launching in July 2024. On top of that, strategic ETH reserve (SER) entities, led by BitMine Immersion (BMNR) and SharpLink Gaming (SBET), added 330,000 ETH last week to their cumulative balance, now valued at 3.6 million ETH.
"Institutional adoption of ETH is building serious momentum," noted Forster.
Meanwhile, expectations of a rate cut in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) September meeting have stayed elevated above 90%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The strong projection follows Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish hints at Jackson Hole on August 22. Historically, the crypto market has posted positive returns during periods of low interest rates.
"SERs now hold nearly 4% of the total ETH supply and are rapidly catching up to the 5.5% held by ETFs. With rates expected to decline, we could plausibly see SERs holding 6-10% of ETH's supply by year-end, positioning them as a major force behind ETH's price action," Forster added.
However, the recent market lull has cooled the strong risk-on sentiment that ETH saw in the majority of August.
Derive traders' projections of ETH hitting the $6,000 mark in October have dropped from 45% to 30% and expectations to reach the same figure by year-end are at 44%. ETH short-term volatility on the platform also declined from 75% to 65%.
Ethereum ETFs echo a similar sentiment, with investors triggering $300 million in net outflows in the past two trading days, according to SoSoValue data.
The decline in bullish momentum is more evident across CME futures contracts tracking ETH, as the top altcoin saw a notable basis contraction from 10% to 6.5% over the past week, according to a Tuesday report by K33 Research.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bounces off trendline support, tests $4,500 key level
Ethereum experienced $56.7 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, comprising $22.7 million and $34 million in long and short liquidations, per Coinglass data.
ETH bounced off a key ascending trendline support extending from June and is looking to test the resistance level near $4,500. If the top altcoin reclaims and holds $4,500 as support, it could retest the resistance near its all-time high at $4,956.
ETH/USDT daily chart
A firm cross above its all-time high will validate a bullish flag pattern and potentially push ETH above $6,000 — a level obtained by measuring the height of the flag's pole and projecting it upward from a potential breakout level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) edged slightly above its neutral level and is testing its moving average, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) remains below its midline. A firm cross above the moving average and the midline in both indicators, respectively, could mark the return of dominance in bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as market sentiment steadies
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 following recent corrections. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds.
Crypto Gainers: Bitget jumps on Morph Chain deal, Ondo and Fartcoin extend recovery
Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives.
Coinbase unveils new futures product aimed at traditional equities investors
Coinbase (COIN) plans to launch the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, aiming to provide traders exposure to the Magnificent 7 tech stocks and BlackRock's crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
DOGE bounces off key support as CleanCore Solutions secures $175 million for Dogecoin treasury
Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $0.210 support following CleanCore Solutions' (ZONE) announcement of a $175 million private placement to establish the first official treasury for the meme coin, in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.