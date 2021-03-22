Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on crypto cause panic, sending Bitcoin price into risky territory

- Bitcoin price is currently consolidating just below the February 21 high of $58,367.
- Fed Chairman Powell says crypto assets are not useful as a store of value.
- Powell's comments were not well received by market participants and now BTC could be at risk of a steep correction.
Bitcoin could be bound for significant losses in response to Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s negative comments on cryptocurrencies and whether the time was right for CBDCs.
Powell’s comments reignite debate on cryptocurrencies
Speaking today at the Bank for International Settlements conference, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was adamant that there was no rush for the central bank to introduce a CBDC and questioned the legality of such digital assets.
Powell was very direct with his comments on what he called crypoassets.
They're more of an asset for speculation, so they're not particularly in use as a means of payment. It's more a speculative asset. It's essentially a substitute for gold rather than for the dollar.
His bearish insights come a few weeks after Janet Yellen expressed her concerns about cryptocurrencies.
A key point in Powell’s comments on a CBDC was that the Federal Reserve would need “buy-in from Congress, administration, and the broad public support.”
The central bank would not move forward without authorization from congress. He went on to say that the ongoing collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s digital currency initiative is not to develop a prototype CBDC but a study of the limits of the technologies and the costs and benefits.
Bitcoin price shows indecision within the trader ranks
After falling below the lower trendline of an ascending channel, Bitcoin has been trading around the February 21 high at $58,367. The volume profile has compressed, and the RSI has moved closer to the 50 level, showing growing indecision within the market participants.
In the 4-hour chart below, BTC price could be completing a rounding formation just above the 100 four-hour simple moving average (SMA). A failure to hold leaves the flagship cryptocurrency open to a range of bearish outcomes.
The first significant support is the head-and-shoulders bottom’s neckline at $53,350, followed by the .50 retracement level at $52,397. If selling pressure accelerates, the next support is not until the February 28 low at $43,106.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
A reversal to the upside needs a daily close above the all-time high at $61,788.45, which may release a quick rise to the 1.618 Fibonacci retracement level at $67,850.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC sideways trading indicates big move ahead
The cryptocurrency market remained quite flat during the past weekend, but most indicators show top cryptos are on the verge of significant breakouts. Bitcoin is looking to take the lead again despite a drop in dominance toward 60%.
DOGE primed for another parabolic run
American snack brand Slim Jim and Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev are among Dogecoin’s new supporters. The meme coin’s previous surges were largely retail-driven but sparked by support from celebrities. Dogecoin price could once again face a similar parabolic surge as new supporters jump on the DOGE bandwagon.
SEC v. Ripple: Exchanges that relist XRP would not violate securities regulation
According to attorney Jeremy Hogan, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers have unintentionally implied that, by relisting and allowing trading of Ripple’s XRP, exchanges would not violate any guidelines.
Nigeria clarifies crypto regulation after Bitcoin traded at a 60% premium
Nigeria's central bank is now rejecting claims that cryptocurrencies have been banned in the country. A senior official from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that instead, the bank has only protected the banking sector from the new asset class, not trading crypto.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.