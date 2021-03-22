Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC sideways trading indicates big move ahead

- Bitcoin has been trading relatively sideways this past weekend, holding above a key support level.
- Ethereum price has also defended a critical moving average and aims for a breakout soon.
- Ripple has outperformed the market as concerns over the SEC’s lawsuit have dissipated slightly.
The cryptocurrency market remained quite flat during the past weekend, but most indicators show top cryptos are on the verge of significant breakouts. Bitcoin is looking to take the lead again despite a drop in dominance toward 60%.
Bitcoin price faces no strong resistance ahead of all-time highs
Bitcoin is trading at $58,130 at the time of writing and is holding above the 26 EMA support level on the daily chart. This moving average is a crucial support point for the bulls.
BTC/USD daily chart
A breakout above the previous all-time high of $61,844 should swiftly drive the Bitcoin price toward $76,199 at the 127.2% Fibonacci level. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no resistance ahead.
BTC IOMAP chart
The strongest barrier is located between $58,578 and $59,000, with a total volume of 124,000 BTC. On the other hand, losing the 26 EMA support level, currently located at $54,300, would push the Bitcoin price down to the psychological level of $50,000, which coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
Ethereum price trades between two key levels
On the 4-hour chart, the Ethereum price has established a descending triangle pattern with its resistance trend line formed at $1,830 and support at $1,740.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
For a breakout, Ethereum also has to conquer the 50 SMA resistance level at $1,808 and then beat $1,830, which should drive the Ethereum price up to $2,000 in the short term.
On the other hand, losing the 100 SMA at $1,780 would quickly push ETH down to the lower trend line at $1,740. A breakdown below this point has a price target of $1,567, which is a 10% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
Ripple price sees another 7% breakout after SEC lawsuit concerns fade
The SEC sued Ripple for allegedly selling illegal securities in the form of XRP tokens. However, the SEC's lawyer, Jeremy Hogan, stated that although Ripple might have sold XRP illegally, investors did not, which means that exchanges should be safe to list XRP again.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Finally, XRP managed to climb above a critical resistance level at $0.495 with a price target of $0.57, which was almost hit as the digital asset trades at $0.55 at the time of writing. The next target is located at the psychological level of $0.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SEC v. Ripple: Exchanges that relist XRP would not violate securities regulation
According to attorney Jeremy Hogan, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers have unintentionally implied that, by relisting and allowing trading of Ripple’s XRP, exchanges would not violate any guidelines.
Elrond welcomes new staking provider while EGLD price eyes a 40% upswing
Elrond blockchain’s recent addition of Carpathian Stake to its network could prove helpful to its users and might even help give the EGLD price a nudge to ascend higher.
The Graph Price Forecast: GRT mulls an over 30% upswing as it nears crucial demand barrier
The Graph price has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel for almost a month. A bounce from the lower trendline could kickstart a bull rally for GRT.
LTC signals a 15% crash as it treads on thin ice
Litecoin price has formed a head and shoulders pattern on a 4-hour chart indicating a bearish outlook. If LTC slices through the neckline at $191.86, a 15% drop to $159.85 seems likely. However, a bounce from the demand barrier leading to a decisive close above $208 could invalidate the bearish setup.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.