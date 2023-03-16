The United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has reportedly asked potential rescuers of some failed U.S. banks not to support any crypto services.
The FDIC regulators have asked banks interested in acquiring failed U.S. lenders like Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank to submit bids by March 17, Reuters reported.
The authority will only accept bids from banks with an existing bank charter, prioritizing traditional lenders over private equity firms, the report notes, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The FDIC aims to sell entire businesses of both SVB and Signature, while offers for parts of the banks could be considered if the whole company sales do not happen.
The FDIC has also required any buyer of Signature to agree to give up all cryptocurrency business at the bank.
New York-based Signature is a major crypto-friendly bank in the United States. The bank is known for many partnerships in the crypto industry, servicing companies like Coinbase exchange, stablecoin issuer Paxos Trust, crypto custodian BitGo, and bankrupt crypto lender Celsius — among others.
The news comes amid U.S. Representative Tom Emmer sending a letter to the FDIC, expressing concerns that the federal government is “weaponizing” issues around the banking industry to go after crypto.
“These actions to weaponize recent instability in the banking sector, catalyzed by catastrophic government spending and unprecedented interest rate hikes, are deeply inappropriate and could lead to broader financial instability,” Emmer said in the letter to FDIC chairman Martin Gruenberg.
The New York State Department of Financial Services officially closed down and took over Signature on March 12, appointing the FDIC as the receiver. To protect depositors, the FDIC transferred all the deposits and most of the assets of Signature Bank to Signature Bridge Bank, a full-service bank that will be operated by the FDIC as it markets the institution to potential bidders.
According to Barney Frank, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York regulators closed Signature Bank despite no insolvency. Frank speculated that the action was to demonstrate force over the crypto industry, being a “very strong anti-crypto message.” However, the FDIC in January said that it didn’t prohibit or discourage banking organizations from providing banking services to customers of “any specific class or type, as permitted by law or regulation.”
Later reports suggested that Signature CEO Joseph DePaolo and chief financial officer Stephen Wyremski allegedly committed fraud by falsely claiming the bank was “financially strong” just three days before it was shut down. The bank has also reportedly been investigated for alleged money laundering.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Anxiety in SHIB’s official discord on allegations that Shiberium stole code for their chain
There is serious escalation on the SHIB official discord channel after one of the team members claimed that Shiberium is a ripped chain from Rinia.
Filecoin price crashes by 16% in a single day, FIL set to drop below $5
Filecoin price bore the brunt of the broader market cues and lost nearly half the increase observed by the asset in the span of a day. If this uncertainty continues, expect a decline below the critical support level and toward a monthly low.
Ark Invest raises $16 million as Cathie Wood launches new private crypto fund
While the rest of the market is acting cautiously owing to the uncertainty in the crypto as well as the broader financial market, Cathie Wood is taking the other road.
Uniswap price sinks by 8% despite DEX’s launch on Binance BNB Chain
Uniswap, the world’s biggest decentralized exchange (DEX), launched its version 3 (V3) on the BNB Chain on Wednesday. BNB Chain, developed by the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.