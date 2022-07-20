- The FBI has issued a new warning about cybercriminals duping investors out of millions through fraudulent crypto investment applications.
- At least 244 victims have been identified, and total losses stand at $42.7 million.
- Suspicious crypto applications have used the names and logos of financial companies to encourage users to make deposits.
The FBI has issued a new warning in light of cybercrimes targeting crypto investors through fraudulent applications. A new alert by the lead federal agency revealed at least 244 victims have been identified and the total losses stand at $42.7 million and counting.
Also read: UK financial watchdog says “non-negotiable” crypto regulation a must after Terra LUNA crash
FBI issues warning for crypto investors
While the crypto market recovered from the recent bloodbath, the FBI identified cybercriminals duping investors using fraudulent applications. The federal agency issued an alert after identifying 244 victims and total losses of $42.7 million. The suspicious crypto applications used the names and logos of legitimate financial companies to encourage victims to deposit crypto into a wallet address.
When users attempted to withdraw the funds, they were told that taxes must be paid before their investment can be released. Investors who paid taxes on the fraudulent investment were effectively “throwing good money after bad.” It became a challenge for investors to recover their savings after investing in the fraudulent applications.
The FBI claims that these criminals are looking to,
take advantage of the increased interest in mobile banking and cryptocurrency investing.
The agency has urged businesses to warn their customers about the activity and perform regular checks to ensure that their logos are not being used without their consent online.
The FBI noted that between December 2021 and May 2022, a group of cybercriminals posing as a legitimate US financial business tricked 28 victims into downloading an application. The fraudsters used the logo and the name of a real financial institution to encourage victims to deposit cryptocurrency in accounts associated with the firm, however, no withdrawal was facilitated.
This application pulled $3.7 million from its victims, according to the FBI.
Analysts at FXStreet predicted a rally in Dogecoin after the meme coin broke out of its downtrend. For price targets and more information, check out this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where will Cardano price go next as ADA bulls arrive at the first target?
Cardano price is trading at $0.525, just below its first target at $0.550. Investors should note that ADA might undergo a retracement before a continuation of the trend.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls ready for more gains
XRP price has perfectly retested the flip of the declining trend line, confirming a new leg-up. Investors can expect this trend to reach $0.387, and even $0.439 to realize an 18% gain.
Is Tezos’ XTZ price the right crypto to hodl?
Traders who partook in this month's bullish trade setup have witnessed a 15% profit. Tezos has printed a bullish engulfing candle following a retest of the daily trend. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $1.44.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A true bull run or the ultimate bear trap
Shiba Inu price has breached but fails to close above the previous swing highs. Relative Strength Index displays subtle bearish divergence.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.