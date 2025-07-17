- Fartcoin loses steam as it nears a crucial resistance level at $1.56 that has remained intact since late January.
- SPX6900 edges lower after a 12% surge on Wednesday, with bulls aiming to surpass the $1.80 level.
- The Open Interest of FARTCOIN and SPX crossed $1 billion and $200 million, respectively, signaling increased interest from traders.
The Solana-based meme coin market capitalization has jumped 6% over the last 24 hours, reaching $14.64 billion, leading the broader cryptocurrency market's recovery. Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and SPX6900 (SPX), which edged lower after double-digit gains on Wednesday, are among the top performers. Both the derivative data and technical outlook indicate a bullish bias as open interest reaches record high levels and trend momentum increases.
Fartcoin Open Interest hits $1 billion, SPX OI crosses $200 million
Open Interest (OI) refers to the total value of open perpetual derivative contracts, serving as a direct indicator of traders’ interest.
CoinGlass’ data shows that the Fartcoin Open Interest reached a new all-time high of $1.05 billion, up from $802.60 million on Wednesday. The SPX OI also hits a record high of $200 million.
Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
The increasing OI suggests a boost in traders’ interest as the meme coins scale to new swing highs.
FARTCOIN, SPX eye further gains amid increasing bullish momentum
Fartcoin edges lower by 5% at press time on Thursday following a 16% surge on the previous day. The meme coin holds dominion over the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the $1 psychological level.
Fartcoin nears the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.56, drawn from the $2.74 peak of January 19 to the low of $0.19 from March 10. A potential daily close above this level could extend the bullish run to the $2.00 round figure.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a positive trend in MACD and its signal line. Still, the fluctuating green histogram bars suggest increased volatility in trend momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 59, indicating a gradual increase in bullish momentum as it surpasses the midpoint. The RSI indicates room for growth before reaching overbought conditions.
FARTCOIN/USDT daily price chart.
On the other hand, a reversal from the $1.56 resistance, which has remained intact since January 19, could test the 50-day EMA at $1.16.
SPX edges lower by nearly 1% so far on Thursday after reaching a new all-time high of $1.91 with a 12% jump on Wednesday. The meme coin struggles to manage a daily close above the $1.80 level, aligning with the previous all-time high.
A decisive push above $1.80 could stretch the uptrend to the $2.00 round figure, followed by the 1.272 Fibonacci level at $2.22, retraced from the $1.80 high of January 19 to the March 11 low of $0.25.
The momentum indicator maintains a bullish bias, similar to Fartcoin, with the RSI crossing above the halfway line to 67. Meanwhile, the MACD provides a mixed signal, characterized by fluctuating green histogram bars.
SPX/USDT daily price chart.
On the other hand, a reversal in the SPX from the $1.80 resistance could test the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.47.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Week survives scare as House members scramble to advance procedural motion in a 217–212 vote
House Republicans scrambled to win over holdouts on Wednesday to pass a procedural motion for several crypto bills by a vote of 217–212. The longest House vote in history, which lasted nearly ten hours, will see the GENIUS and CLARITY bills head to the floor for final passage deliberations on Thursday.
Chainlink stabilizes as Westpac and Imperium Markets adopt LINK in Project Acacia
Chainlink (LINK) price is stabilizing at around $16.47 on Thursday after rallying 5% so far this week. LINK announced on Thursday that major institutions, including Westpac Institutional Bank and Imperium Markets, will integrate Chainlink in Project Acacia, thereby boosting institutional use cases.
Top Crypto Gainers: Solana-based meme coins FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours.
TRX rises 3% as SRM Entertainment rebrands to Tron Inc
TRON (TRX) gained 3% on Wednesday following Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment's (SRM) announcement of its rebrand to Tron Inc. as part of its shift to a TRX treasury strategy.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.