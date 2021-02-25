Fantom Price Prediction: FTM could drop 30% due to this sell signal

- Fantom price has seen a considerable surge of 300% in the last week.
- FTM could see a pullback or a correction as Tom DeMark Sequential indicator has flashed a sell signal.
- A breakdown of immediate support at $0.55 could result in a 15% correction.
- However, a four-hour candlestick close above $0.81 could invalidate the bearish thesis.
Fantom price has returned an excessive of 3,800% in just 56 days. Now, FTM shows signs of exhaustion and could see a steep correction soon.
Fantom price eyes a lower low
In the last week alone, Fantom price rose a whopping 300% from $0.16 to $0.66. However, the Tom DeMarket Sequential indicator has flashed a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick on the 4-hour chart. The setup forecasts a one to four candlestick correction.
Interestingly, the last two times FTM saw this sell signal, its price dropped roughly 30%. Assuming a similar turn of events, Fantom could be poised for a pullback.
In case of a reversal, Fantom price could see a retest of the support level at $0.55 or the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. If this crucial demand barrier is breached, FMT could see a correction of 20% to $0.46 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
FTM/USDT 4-hour chart
Investors also need to be aware of the TD Sequential indicator’s looming sell signal on the 1-day chart. At the time of writing, the indicator has presented a green eight candlestick, which hints at an incoming reversal or a correction in Fantom price soon.
FTM/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, FOMO-led rally leading to a spike in buying pressure could easily ignore and invalidate the sell signals. In such a case, Fantom price could rally 20% to hit a new all-time high at $0.81, which coincides with the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
A 4-hour candlestick close above this level could propel the coin $1 or the 161.88% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of ...
Tron Price Forecast: TRX eyes up potential bounce to $0.06 as indicators scream buy
Tron price has defended a critical support level at $0.038 and eyes up a significant rebound towards $0.06. The digital asset lost about 35% of its market capitalization in the past 48 hours after a widespread ...
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL could slip even lower after key pattern breaks bearish
Zilliqa price had a massive rally towards $0.161 on February 13 and topped out at $0.157 on February 20, forming a potential double top. This pattern was confirmed on February 23 after the bears ...
Chainlink remains bullish despite short-term sell-off as whales hold strong
Chainlink suffered a major drop just like the rest of the market, falling from a high of $34.2 to a low of 20.8 in less than 36 hours. Despite the significant sell-off, whales haven't sold their holdings and remain ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.