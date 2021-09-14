Yesterday news outlets started to pickup news from a fake tweet that Walmart was about to start receiving Litecoin as payment from October 1st. LTC surged 35% in minutes.

This was off course fake and Walmart released a statement that they were NOT accepting LTC as a form of payment. Prices in LTC crashed instantly to the session lows.

This move was felt all through out the crypto space and to me this was a buying opportunity in ETH.

Watch this video to see how I'm playing it out.