Yesterday news outlets started to pickup news from a fake tweet that Walmart was about to start receiving Litecoin as payment from October 1st. LTC surged 35% in minutes.
This was off course fake and Walmart released a statement that they were NOT accepting LTC as a form of payment. Prices in LTC crashed instantly to the session lows.
This move was felt all through out the crypto space and to me this was a buying opportunity in ETH.
Watch this video to see how I'm playing it out.
