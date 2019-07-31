- Each transaction in this service has a cap of 20 BTC.
- The exchange plans to target both beginners and experienced traders with this service.
The Japanese crypto exchange bitFlyer’s European subsidiary has launched a Bitcoin trading service. The simplified Bitcoin buying and selling service is an extension of the already existing pro-traders services called “Lighting.” With this service, bitFlyer plans to target both beginners and experienced traders, who are looking to invest in Bitcoin.
Andy Bryant, co-lead and chief operating officer of bitFlyer Europe, said:
“bitFlyer Buy/Sell is a virtual currency exchange for everyone – with simple two-click buy and sell capability. Not only is bitFlyer Buy/Sell easy to use, but with us users have the confidence that they are using a trusted, regulated platform with long-standing global heritage.”
bitFlyer will not be keeping an order book and will charge zero fees for trade execution. However, it will be selling Bitcoin at a premium and will be making profits from the spread. EU laws will regulate the exchange and it will not allow traders based in the United States to trade on it. It will follow KYC rules such as passport or driving license verification.
