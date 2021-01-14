EToro could limit buy orders over the weekend as demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soars

- Etoro sees an unprecedented surge in demand for BTC as price inch close to $40,000.
- Cryptocurrency trading platforms are struggling with limited liquidity amid soaring prices.
- Bitcoin is eyeing a spike to $40,000 and beyond, following a recovery above $37,000.
The cryptocurrency market is in a bull cycle, bringing extraordinary demand for Bitcoin and other digital assets. Thus, eToro, a leading trading app, anticipates a surge in the market, especially for Bitcoin over the weekend session.
Traders likely to face difficulties due to low liquidity
EToro Ltd. sites possibilities of low liquidity hampering trading activities on its platform. Demand for the cryptocurrency is high at the moment, especially with BTC grinding closer to $40,000 after a gradual recovery from $30,000. According to the email sent to the clients by the Israeli-British company:
The unprecedented demand for crypto, coupled with limited liquidity, presents challenges to our ability to support BUY orders over the weekend.
In light of this, it may be necessary for us to place limitations on crypto BUY orders over the weekend.
This communication highlights the challenges trading platforms are facing amid rising Bitcoin prices. Earlier this week, the pioneer crypto hit a higher low at $30,000 but has since rebounded, stepping above $37,000. As the weekend draws nigh, BTC could spike beyond $40,000 again and perhaps set a new record high.
EToro could limit buy orders as it sees fit to ensure that operations on the platform are not interrupted. A spokeswoman from the company said on Wednesday that it is not eToro’s wish to impose restrictions, “but the crypto markets are incredibly volatile at the moment, and the weekends present the greatest challenges.”
Bitcoin spike to $40,000 depends on one crucial level
The bellwether crypto is holding above $37,000 and exchanging hands at $37,150. On the upside, the next hurdle at $38,000 has been tested but not broken. Immediately on the downside, Bitcoin is supported by the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart.
To finalize the leg up to $40,000, Bitcoin must defend the short term support at $37,000 as well as the 50 SMA firmly. On the other hand, the seller congestion at $38,000 must come down.
Traders can also watch the Relative Strength Index because lateral movement at the midline will signify consolidation. Simultaneously, a trend toward the overbought region will hint at a possible run-up to $40,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth keeping in mind that Bitcoin is exceptionally volatile at the moment. Therefore, declines toward $30,000 cannot be ruled out. Trading under the 50 SMA and $37,000 may call for more sell orders. If enough selling volume is created, overhead pressure will rise, forcing Bitcoin onto crucial support levels at $36,000, $34,000, and $30,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA battles this crucial barrier for the ultimate liftoff to $0.4
Cardano is among the altcoins that have recorded double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. The price action must have followed Bitcoin’s surge above $37,000. ADA is trading at $0.31 after accruing over 10% ...
Zcash price could be on the verge of a correction as indicator flashes sell signal
Zcash price is up by 116% in the past two weeks and has established a new two-year high at $120.69. Additionally, the digital asset has seen a massive increase in trading volume which adds a lot of ...
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC at the door of a 16% explosion
Litecoin has been under consolidation for the past two days and has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart. The digital asset looks primed for a massive 16% breakout towards $166.
Polkadot price cracks $10, but a correction is in the horizon
In our last article, we mentioned the potential of Polkadot hitting $10 if bulls could manage to push it above a critical support level at $9. Buyers succeeded and drove Polkadot price up to $10.66.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.