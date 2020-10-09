Hello traders,
ETHUSD unfolded a five-wave move from the 490 level in wave a, and started trading choppy, sideways and overlapping, ideally unfolding a triangle correction in wave b, which is now coming to an end. We can see all five needed sub-wave in a triangle: a-b-c-d and now e, so be aware of a possible turn into a wave c at the upper triangle line (350/360 region). Once we see an impulsive break below the lower triangle line, that is when wave c lower can be underway.
If wave b starts forming another complex pattern, then be aware of a possible rally towards the Fib. ratio of 0.618 (415/420 area), before a reversal.
ETH/USD, 4h
