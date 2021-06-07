Ethereum is by far the strongest of all cryptos. The ETHBTC ratio has broken with the 0.075 level and it's on its way to make new all time highs whilst Ethereum itself is lagging on the move.
Having said that, after the clear rejection of the 2000-1800 level buyers have positioned themselves higher and price is printing a massive bullish continuation pattern just below the 2900 level.
Watch this video where I explain my step by step thought process on how to play this.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by FXTE is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. FXTE and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin to become legal tender while crypto markets contemplate downswing
Bitcoin price rally that started on May 30 hit a dead end by June 3, which led to a steady downswing. Investors can expect a leg lower as its most recent attempt to head higher will face a stiff resistance barrier.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
Shiba Inu price has slipped into consolidation after its hype subsided in mid-May. Now, SHIB has been stuck in a range of lower highs and slightly higher lows as indecision mounts.
Dogecoin awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing high created on June 2 is a palpable sign of the evolving uptrend. DOGE needs to breach past a crucial resistance barrier to signal the start of an impulsive wave higher.
Ripple argues SEC stalls case amid refusal to hand over Bitcoin, Ether and XRP documents
In the latest development in the legal battle between the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs, the blockchain firm has filed a motion to compel the government agency to turn over internal documents related to cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.