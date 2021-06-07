Ethereum is by far the strongest of all cryptos. The ETHBTC ratio has broken with the 0.075 level and it's on its way to make new all time highs whilst Ethereum itself is lagging on the move.



Having said that, after the clear rejection of the 2000-1800 level buyers have positioned themselves higher and price is printing a massive bullish continuation pattern just below the 2900 level.



Watch this video where I explain my step by step thought process on how to play this.



