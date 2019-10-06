Ethereum technical analysis: Will the bulls fail at the $250-level again?
ETH/USD daily chart
- The bears have control of the ETH/USD market in the early hours of Tuesday, as the price went down from $248 to $245.40.
- This Monday was very bullish for ETH/USD following two straight bearish days.
- The bulls don’t seem to have enough steam to go past the $250 resistance level.
- The market is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve and above the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves.
- The Elliot oscillator has had 13 straight bearish sessions.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
- The 4-hour ETH/USD market is trending up in a channel formation.
- The upper and lower curves are trending parallelly, to keep the market volatility consistent.
- The price went below the lower curve before the bulls corrected it.
- The price is trending below the SMA 50 curve and above the SMA 200 and SMA 20 curves.
- The SMA 200 is looking crossover the SMA 20 curve.
- The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) has had four straight bullish sessions.
ETH/USD hourly chart
- The market has had a bullish breakout from the red Ichimoku cloud this Monday.
- Towards the end of the Monday session, the ETH/USD hourly market went up from $243.65 to 248.
- Since then, the hourly market has had three straight bearish sessions, going down to $245.25.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator touched the overbought zone and then went down to 57.80.
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|245.24
|Today Daily Change
|-2.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|247.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|254.35
|Daily SMA50
|215.48
|Daily SMA100
|182.41
|Daily SMA200
|151.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|248.2
|Previous Daily Low
|227.58
|Previous Weekly High
|274.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|234.2
|Previous Monthly High
|288.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|240.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|235.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|234.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|220.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|213.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|254.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|261.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|275.52
