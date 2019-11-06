Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD the next range breakout could be big

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Ethereum price is nursing losses of over 3% in the second part of Tuesday, as the bears hold control.
  • ETH/USD is stuck within a daily range, to a low of $220, to a high $280.
  • Price action has breached a near-term wedge structure seen via the 60-minute. 

 

Spot rate:                 239.43

Relative change:      -3.55%

High:                        248.95

Low:                         238.25

 

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 239.95
Today Daily Change -7.98
Today Daily Change % -3.22
Today daily open 247.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 254.35
Daily SMA50 215.48
Daily SMA100 182.41
Daily SMA200 151.88
Levels
Previous Daily High 248.2
Previous Daily Low 227.58
Previous Weekly High 274.16
Previous Weekly Low 234.2
Previous Monthly High 288.43
Previous Monthly Low 159.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 240.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 235.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 234.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 220.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 213.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 254.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 261.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 275.52

 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

  • The bears have smashed out from a rising wedge structure, seen via the 60-minute view. 

 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • Price action via the daily chart view is moving within a range, the next breakout should bring further commitment. 

BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.