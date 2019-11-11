Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD narrowing triangular structure to breach

- Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 1.70% the session on Monday.
- ETH/USD trading conditions are extremely narrow, which has been the case since late September.
- Heavy resistance is observed ahead of the big $200 mark, which bulls are struggling to regain.
ETH/USD weekly chart
Despite the narrowing conditions, the price over the last four weeks has finished in the green.
ETH/USD daily chart
Price action is moving within a narrowing triangular structure, subject to a breakout.
Spot rate: 184.13
Relative change: -1.70%
High: 190.28
Low: 184.77
