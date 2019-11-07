Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD jeopardizes key support after hitting a dead-end at $195

- Ethereum’s recovery momentum stalled at $195 opening the Pandora box.
- The zone between $150 and $160 remains to be the major support for Ether.
Ethereum is back in the $180’s range following the bulls’ inadequacy to clear the resistance at $196. The tentative support at $190 did not match up to the selling pressure whereby the declines touched $186.75 (intraday low). Besides, the 100-day Simple Moving Average did little to halt the drop.
The short-term trendline continues to offer short-term support but extended declines could find refuge at $185 and $180 respectively.
Technical signals by the Relative Strength Index suggests that the bears will remain in control. If the indicator dives towards the oversold levels under 30, Ethereum would breakdown to the primary support at $150 - $160. For now, a sideways trend between $180 and $190 is a welcomed move which will allow the buyers to forge another attack on $200 in the coming sessions.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Still Fighting to Get Out of its Range
In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (1.03%) lost his steam, which is dragging the rest of the sector, although the losses were only small retracements. The coins dragged the most were ALGO(-8%) and Stellar (-7.37%).
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD defends $62 support, what next?
Litecoin made an attempt to break above $64.00 resistance level. However, bears swung into action testing the short-term support at $62.00. On the other hand, the price is trading above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart as well as the 100 SMA.
Monero market update: XMR/USD bullish continue to flex muscles amid widespread depression
The crypto market is broadly depressed following fresh bearish momentum across the board. However, for Monero (XMR) the picture is completely different. It is amazing how the bulls have managed to keep the bears at bay to more than 1% in gains on the day.
NEO price analysis: NEO breaks below SMA200 daily; more pain ahead
NEO reached the recent top at $11.75 on November 4 and resumed the decline. The coin had been drifting lower inside the range; however, an increased bearish pressure pushed the price below $11.00 on Thursday and worsened the short-term technical picture.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.