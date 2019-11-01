Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD encounters resistance at the SMA 50 curve

- ETH/USD daily chart shows decreasing bullish market momentum.
- The hourly chart is floating below the red Ichimoku cloud.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD is trading for $182.50 as the bears and bulls are engaged in a war for control. The price has encountered resistance at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) and is trending above the SMA 20 curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bullish market momentum.
ETH/USD four-hour chart
ETH/USD four-hour chart is sandwiched between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone and its 20-day Bollinger width shows normal market volatility.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly ETH/USD is floating below the red Ichimoku cloud and has found resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after five consecutive red sessions.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|182.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|177.58
|Daily SMA50
|183.29
|Daily SMA100
|191.22
|Daily SMA200
|213.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|185.56
|Previous Daily Low
|178.1
|Previous Weekly High
|187.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.28
|Previous Monthly High
|199.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|178.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|174.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|171.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|186.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|189.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|193.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: BTC/USD daily price action nearing a potential breakout
Bitcoin price is trading in the positive territory, down some 1.60% in the second half of the session. BTC/USD is moving within a bullish flag formation as the price consolidates, following a decent break higher last week.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD breaks below $180.00, more sell-off ahead?
ETH/USD broke below $180.00 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above $185.00 handle during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $179.50, down 2.5% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum Classic Price analysis: Reaction to a double-top still in play
Ethereum Classic is defiantly bullish on the day when cryptos are struggling with rising selling pressure. ETC is up a subtle 1.16% on Thursday. After opening the session at $4.81, the bulls pushed it to highs around $4.9 before the market forced adjusted the price to the current $4.86.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls surrender $0.30 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP recovered from the recent low of $0.2900 to trade at $0.2940 by press time. Thee third digital coin with the current market value of $12.7 has lost about 2.2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.