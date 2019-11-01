Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD encounters resistance at the SMA 50 curve

ETH/USD daily chart shows decreasing bullish market momentum.

The hourly chart is floating below the red Ichimoku cloud.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD is trading for $182.50 as the bears and bulls are engaged in a war for control. The price has encountered resistance at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) and is trending above the SMA 20 curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bullish market momentum.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

ETH/USD four-hour chart is sandwiched between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone and its 20-day Bollinger width shows normal market volatility.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD is floating below the red Ichimoku cloud and has found resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after five consecutive red sessions.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 182.6 Today Daily Change -0.04 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 182.64 Trends Daily SMA20 177.58 Daily SMA50 183.29 Daily SMA100 191.22 Daily SMA200 213.13 Levels Previous Daily High 185.56 Previous Daily Low 178.1 Previous Weekly High 187.83 Previous Weekly Low 153.28 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 180.95 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 182.71 Daily Pivot Point S1 178.64 Daily Pivot Point S2 174.64 Daily Pivot Point S3 171.18 Daily Pivot Point R1 186.1 Daily Pivot Point R2 189.56 Daily Pivot Point R3 193.56



