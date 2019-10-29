Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation as bulls and bears engage in an unenthusiastic back-and-forth

ETH/USD went down from $184.50 to $182.10 this Monday.

The SMA 50 curve has crossed over the SMA 20 curve in the hourly chart, which is a bearish sign.

ETH/USD daily chart

The daily ETH/USD is consolidating in a flag formation. This Monday price had gone up from $184.50 to $182.10. This Tuesday, the bears had taken control of the market and brought the price down to $182.75. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) curve acts as immediate market support.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour chart has spiked above the green Ichimoku cloud and is currently trending in a downward channel formation. The bulls must overcome resistance at the SMA 20 curve to continue the upward momentum. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates bearish market momentum. The Bollinger width is trending at around 0.075, which shows decreasing market volatility.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign. Both of these curves are also acting as immediate market resistance. The 20-day Bollinger Band has gradually constricted, showing decreasing market volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone.

Key Levels